ZIYNX ENTERS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FRONT OFFICE SPORTS.

THE NEXT GENERATION CAREER APP FOR STUDENT ATHLETES AND LEADING SPORTS BUSINESS MEDIA BRAND TO CO-PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE ORIGINAL CONTENT FRANCHISES TO EDUCATE AND INSPIRE TOMORROW'S BUSINESS LEADERS.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIYNX, the video-based platform to accelerate soft-skills based early career hiring, has announced a partnership agreement with Front Office Sports, the fastest-growing multi-platform sports media brand that covers the influence of sports on business and culture.

The partnership provides co-creation, promotion, distribution, and amplification of ZIYNX original content featuring student-athletes, marketers, and business leaders with Front Office Sports' audience of 20 million monthly engaged fans across their newsletter, digital, social and audio properties.

"Front Office Sports has reimagined covering the business of sports, and its influence on content development and pop culture," says Joe Carney, Founder and CEO of ZIYNX. "We are transforming how student-athletes can market their soft skills and character traits honed through sports while giving companies a new way to discover talent from overlooked audiences beyond a resume. Having a content platform and distribution partner in Front Office Sports will amplify the impactful stories we will be telling around mental health awareness, financial literacy, empowerment through sports, education equality and access, and all the other topics that matter to Gen Z.

"Teaming up with ZIYNX comes at the perfect time based on the growing NIL landscape and our shared desire to build a more diverse and inclusive corporate America for young student athletes," said Front Office Sports' chief revenue officer Andrew Budkofsky. "As companies look for innovative ways to connect with Gen Z, ZIYNXs' video and mobile first approach to content creation perfectly aligns with how we think about reaching today's consumers. NIL has opened the door for student-athletes to monetize their influence not only through social posts, but content creation that connects with the audiences brand marketers are trying to build a relationship with."

The partnership provides ZIYNX prominent placement of original content series across all of Front Office Sports' media platforms. The first of many collaborations between the two brands, Difference Makers presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, will launch on April 6th, Student Athlete Day.

About ZIYNX:

ZIYNX is a US based early-career platform and mobile app for student-athletes and graduates. Built on video we are championing a new way to discover diverse talent with greater emphasis on traits, transferable skills, and cultural fit earlier in the recruitment process. We are going to shape a brighter future for student-athletes and recent grads while helping corporate America build a more inclusive and connected workforce.

About Front Office Sports:

Front Office Sports is a multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer. Front Office Sports reaches an influential and rapidly expanding audience of over 20M people per month across our newsletters, site, podcasts, and social channels.

Front Office Sports is backed by SC.Holdings, a New York-based investment and strategic advisory firm, and Crain Communications, one of the largest privately owned business media companies with 21 leading business, trade, and consumer brands in North America, Europe, and Asia.

In 2021, Front Office Sports was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and in 2022 was named Adweek's Hottest in Sports. FOS has also had its partner work recognized as finalists for various industry awards.

