Woodsy, a Furniture Startup Bringing Manufacturing Back to the USA, Announces Funding Round and Launches Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodsy, a California furniture startup manufacturing affordable solid wood furniture, announced its first product on Kickstarter, surpassing its funding goal in 6 hours. Woodsy also announced a pre-seed round led by angel investors.

Woodsy Desk is the first product from a brand poised to turn the fast furniture industry on its head.

"There's an old rule in furniture design that you can never have all three: good design, good materials, and a good price. You have to pick two. With Woodsy, we're breaking that rule," says CEO David Chippendale, on what inspired him to start the brand.

To accomplish all three has not been easy; Woodsy had to simultaneously reinvent furniture manufacturing to drive down costs and emissions while also reinventing how furniture is assembled.

The Sustainable Future of USA-Made Furniture

The team at Woodsy realized early on that the only way to make furniture affordable was to do something unintuitive: bring manufacturing back to America. "By designing products that can be produced locally in under an hour, we keep prices low and quality high," says Chippendale.

Woodsy had to rethink how furniture was made and embraced robotics early. The result has been impressive: using a hybrid workforce, Woodsy Desk can be manufactured in under an hour and reduces CO2 emissions by 80%.

Simple Assembly and Customizable

The futuristic thinking behind the brand didn't stop at rethinking manufacturing; Woodsy's team had to take on a more daunting problem: the poor user experience of furniture. "A lot of furniture is just bad," says Chippendale, "it takes forever to put together. It's not customizable. And the materials break down quickly."

With those problems in mind, the team took years to prototype and validate the market for Woodsy Desk. But the result is impressive: Woodsy Desk can be assembled in just 5 minutes, is entirely customizable, and is made from solid slabs of Maple, Cherry, and Walnut.

More To Come

With Woodsy Desk released, the team at Woodsy is already looking towards the future. "There's much more to design. We have planned a catalog of 64 pieces. We're 1 in," says Chippendale.

