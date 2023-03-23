Pipefy Celebrates Win as Best Procure-to-Pay Software in the 7th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the industry leader in low-code automation solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named the winner for Best Procure-to-Pay Software in the prestigious 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This achievement serves to further highlight Pipefy's commitment to helping businesses centralize and optimize their procure-to-pay process faster and with greater ease than ever before.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards, hosted by the independent market intelligence organization FinTech Breakthrough, recognize the most innovative and disruptive companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today. Pipefy's win solidifies its standing as a leader in procure-to-pay solutions.

Pipefy's aim is not only to devise and launch innovative features that centralize and streamline the P2P cycle, but also to provide procurement teams with the resources they need to adapt their processes as circumstances evolve.

Throughout the last year, Pipefy has incorporated advanced automation functionalities, broadened the scope of integrations accessible to users, and focused on enhancing the software's performance and ease of use. Pipefy fosters the digital transformation of procurement procedures by connecting with the ERPs, apps, and systems teams use for procurement and sourcing.

"Being named a winner for Best Procure-to-Pay Software underscores our dedication to providing a top-notch solution for businesses in need of centralized and efficient procurement workflows," said Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy. "We are honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for our efforts to optimize the procure-to-pay process through our low-code process automation platform."

Pipefy's award-winning low-code automation solution helps finance and IT teams collaborate to build, modify, and automate their P2P processes while simultaneously conserving developer resources. This intuitive, low-code framework helps organizations establish trust in their processes while enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.

"Our team is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of procurement and payment automation," continued Alionço. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come."

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations, and more. Through its workflow automation and low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department.

