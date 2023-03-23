North American Partners in Anesthesia Named a Top Place to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for Sixth Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Top Place to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare. NAPA is the only single-specialty anesthesia and pain management organization to earn this distinction. NAPA has been included on the annual Becker's list of 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare for six consecutive years.

In announcing this year's top workplaces, Becker's Healthcare said that the listed hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies "invest in their employees' wellbeing, satisfaction and fulfillment" with "comprehensive benefits packages, opportunities for professional development, inclusive work environments and the flexibility needed for a true work-life balance. These honorees prove that when employees' needs and desires are met, the entire organization is better for it – they are able to make a greater impact on the lives of patients."

Rafael Cartagena, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, "We completely agree that as healthcare providers, we must take care of our anesthesia clinicians so that they can bring high-quality care to our patients. Overall employee wellness has become a top priority at NAPA, particularly since the pandemic, when our people needed extraordinary support. We have since expanded on what we learned and the support systems we developed, as we continue to strive daily to be the destination of choice for diverse and talented anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and CAAs."

Describing NAPA on its 2023 Top Places to Work list, Becker's Healthcare noted that: "North American Partners in Anesthesia is the largest anesthesia management company in the U.S., partnering with 500 hospitals, ASCs and physician offices. The company is focused on caring for patients and was able to redirect resources to keep clinicians working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of furloughing or laying off staff. NAPA has an employee assistance program to ensure a great work-life balance and promote physical and mental wellness. Employees receive competitive compensation packages with a Total Rewards approach. The company also promotes a culture of professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2021, NAPA embarked on a 5-year roadmap for equity and impact to institutionalize and operationalize objectives for talent development, corporate culture and social responsibility. For the last six years, NAPA has earned a No. 1 ranking for anesthesia management services by Black Book Market Research."

Kristine Meade, NAPA's Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "Our entire NAPA community, representing our 6,000+ anesthesia providers and 1,200+ corporate professionals serving clients in 21 states, is honored to be recognized as a Top Place to Work in Healthcare for the sixth year in a row. At NAPA, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. Clinician-led, we maintain one of the industry's lowest vacancy rates by fostering inclusive, collaborative workplace environments and nurturing professional and personal growth for every member of our team. Being a top workplace is how we advance NAPA's goals to deliver best-in-class clinical outcomes and create exceptional employee and patient experiences."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 6,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 450 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

