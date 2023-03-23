Journey Biosciences Selected as First Company for StartUp Health's Type 1 Diabetes Moonshot

Joins community of Health Transformers with its predictive screening for diabetes-related kidney disease.

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Biosciences , a pioneer of predictive screenings for diabetes-related complications, today announced that it has become the first company to receive a T1D Moonshot Fellowship in StartUp Health's T1D Moonshot , a bold new initiative to inspire, educate and empower founders and funders to ensure "that everyone with Type 1 diabetes has the tools and resources necessary to thrive."

The collaboration will help Journey Biosciences accelerate the commercialization of their flagship product, NaviDKD®. This scientifically proven screening technology provides people with diabetes with a personalized risk score for developing diabetes-related kidney disease (DKD) years before any signs or symptoms appear. This early insight allows healthcare professionals to create tailored treatment plans that delay or prevent disease progression.

"Journey Biosciences is committed to supporting people living with diabetes through a new category of predictive technologies that identify the risk of diabetes-related complications earlier than current practices allow," said Adam Graybill, CEO of Journey Biosciences. "We are honored to be a part of the StartUp Health portfolio and believe this partnership will put us in a stronger position to have a positive impact on the health and lives of people with diabetes."

"It will take the passion and commitment of a global army of Health Transformers to solve the myriad of challenges facing people and families living with Type 1 Diabetes," said Steven Krein, StartUp Health's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're proud of the work being done by Adam Graybill and the team at Journey Biosciences to decrease the burden of kidney disease. They are an important addition to our mission to prevent, manage and cure T1D."

This partnership comes at a time of momentum for Journey Biosciences. The company recently unveiled its flagship technology, NaviDKD. Chronic kidney disease is often silent, especially in the early stages, and existing screening methods only detect kidney function decline that has already occurred. NaviDKD serves as an early warning system, enabling individuals with diabetes and their healthcare providers to assess their risk level prior to any kidney damage. This information allows them to take preventative measures that improve overall health outcomes and minimize the likelihood of serious kidney complications. All NaviDKD blood samples are processed at Journey Biosciences' own CLIA-certified laboratory based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Journey Biosciences is a US-based biotechnology company dedicated to fundamentally improving diabetes care, focused on identifying blood-based predictive biomarkers and developing clinically validated, laboratory developed tests (LDTs) that identify and rate a person's risk level for developing complications from diabetes. Learn more at journeybio.life .

StartUp Health is the first and only global health innovation ecosystem dedicated to achieving health moonshots. Since 2011, StartUp Health has inspired, educated and empowered nearly 500 health innovation companies across 29 countries, making it the most active partner in early-stage health innovation. Learn more at startuphealth.com

