Barron's Names Stephan Cassaday #1 Financial Advisor in Virginia for 2023

MCLEAN, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc., Stephan Cassaday, has been recognized by Barron's as the number one financial advisor in Virginia for 2023 on their ' Top 1200 Financial Advisors ' ranking. This is the 9th year that Cassaday has been awarded the top spot on Barron's largest, most comprehensive ranking, established in 2009.

According to Barron's, this list is meant to be a starting point for those looking for an advisor – "a first-pass vetting that can help investors narrow their search."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Barron's among the best financial advisors in the country," said Cassaday. "To receive the #1 spot in Virginia for the 9th year speaks to our team's unwavering dedication to our mission: To provide objective guidance to those seeking advice about their financial situations, and to do so with the highest levels of honesty, integrity, and overall excellence possible."

"When I started the firm 30 years ago, my vision was a one-stop shop where clients could address all aspects of their financial situation and receive comprehensive, integrated advice," Cassaday continued. "Today, I have the privilege to work alongside a team of highly trained and experienced in-house professionals who provide clients with a holistic solution that integrates estate, tax, retirement, insurance, and financial planning while adhering strictly to the fiduciary standard."

"We're grateful that our clients continue to recognize the value of our objective guidance and comprehensive service offerings, and for their continued trust in us," Cassaday concluded.

For the 2023 'Top 1200' ranking, Barron's verified information self-reported by more than 5,000 advisory firms via a 100+ question survey (data as of 9/30/22). Rankings are based on 3 major components: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. Additional factors considered include regulatory records, professional experience, education, and philanthropic work. Barron's receives no fee in exchange for its rankings. More on Barron's methodology here .

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with $4.5 billion in assets under management (March 2023).

Disclosures : Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with Royal Alliance. SEC registration doesn't constitute Commission endorsement nor does it indicate advisers have attained a particular level of skill/ability.

