All Star Healthcare Solutions Welcomes Divisional VP, Human Resources

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, welcomes Lisa Sharoni, SHRM-CP, as Divisional Vice President, Human Resources.

Sharoni brings a diverse history of healthcare administration and human resources (HR) experience to All Star. Her record as an innovative thought leader, planning and executing various HR initiatives, matches the company's people-centric, performance-driven culture. As a member of All Star's Senior Leadership team, Sharoni will shape key HR functions. She will evaluate, design, and develop strategies to support our people and promote a culture of inclusion.

"It's critical we deliver our signature 'Red Carpet' Service not just to healthcare facilities, providers, and various partners, but also to our people. Lisa will play an influential role in those efforts," noted Keith Shattuck, All Star CEO.

"Adding Lisa's voice to our Senior Leadership team brings another perspective to create well-rounded initiatives that will both benefit All Star's operations and cultivate work/life options for our people," said Lee Kennedy, COO.

Sharoni holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Florida International University and a Master Certificate in Human Resources from Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Additionally, she received her certification from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), and is a SHRM-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

"Lisa is a valuable addition to All Star and will provide superior guidance as we continue to hire and further enhance our caring, supportive culture," said Ken Bernstein, President. "We are excited to have her join our All Star family."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

