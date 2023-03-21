PRC Expands Public Health Services to Include Immunization Efforts

PRC Partners with Local Health Departments to Boost Immunization Rates and Address Vaccine Hesitancy

OMAHA, Neb., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a trusted leader in healthcare experience, is pleased to announce the expansion of its public health services to include working with local health departments on immunization efforts. This initiative aims to address vaccine hesitancy and improve immunization rates, in turn promoting public health and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

PRC is committed to supporting local health departments in their efforts to improve public health outcomes.

With multiple decades of experience conducting telephone interviews for Community Health Needs Assessments across the United States, PRC is committed to supporting local health departments in their efforts to improve public health outcomes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, PRC has worked closely with local health departments on case investigations, contact tracing, and vaccine education efforts.

PRC's partnership with local health departments will involve conducting surveys and data analysis to better understand the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy and developing effective strategies to promote vaccination. PRC's large volume call center, staffed with trained agents, will ensure high response rates for these surveys. The data collected will inform campaigns to educate community members and providers on how to talk to patients about vaccines and ultimately improve immunization rates across the United States.

"We are committed to promoting public health and preventing the spread of infectious diseases," said Dr. Joe Inguanzo, President and CEO of PRC. "By working with local health departments and gathering data within the community on vaccine hesitancy, we can develop targeted campaigns to address the concerns and barriers to vaccination in communities nationwide."

Through this expanded service offering, PRC continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving public health outcomes and promoting a healthy and safe community.

PRC is a minority-owned business founded in 1980 that specializes in healthcare, community health, and public health. Our comprehensive approach to improving community health includes a combination of our customized survey solutions and experienced call center staff. Our highly trained call center staff conduct contact tracing, provide inbound and outbound hotline services to educate and inform the public about the latest COVID-19 developments, and specialize in vaccine surveillance and management. In addition to our efforts to combat COVID-19, we conduct research and outreach to reduce, eliminate, and help eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases. Our expertise in vaccine education programs and information hotlines extends beyond COVID-19 to a range of immunization efforts. Our public health experts work alongside your team to design an effective plan and strategy for educational campaigns and messaging that resonate with patients and providers alike, ultimately helping to increase vaccine uptake and improve community health.

Media Contact

Kristin Llorente

Speaks Marketing Group LLC

P: 512-577-2857

E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com

