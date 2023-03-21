PEET'S COFFEE "FREES DAIRY-FREE" FOR EARTH MONTH, DEBUTS PLANT-BASED SPRING MENU

As part of the California roaster's celebration of plant-based ingredients, all non-dairy, alternative milks (soy, almond and oat) will be complimentary at participating Peet's coffeebars during the month of April

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing higher-than-ever demand for plant-based milks in customer orders, Peet's Coffee is honoring Earth Month with a fresh perk for coffee lovers who prefer dairy alternatives. During the month of April (Earth Month), Peet's will offer complimentary non-dairy, alternative milk in all Peet's beverages. This means that Peet's customers can enjoy the addition of oat, almond or soy milk to each beverage of their choice all month long - on Peet's - just in time for new plant-based offerings.

On March 22, Peet's spring beverage menu debuts with a new Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte and Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte, along with a popular off-the-menu customer favorite, Peet's creamy Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte. Spring food selections include the Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread, returning due to popular demand, and Peet's Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, featuring popular plant-based ingredients from JUST Egg™, Beyond Meat®, and Violife® cheese, which became the company's second highest-selling warm breakfast item and earned a permanent spot on Peet's Coffee menu in 2021.

"Our mission at Peet's is to serve the finest coffee possible, and that means providing coffee lovers with choices for plant-based milk," said Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "We first introduced non-dairy options to our coffeebars in 1995 with soy milk and Peet's was among the first coffee retailers to offer almond milk in 2013, followed by oat milk in 2019. Where we can lead, we will. This April, our customers can enjoy the variety on us at no extra charge."

Peet's has seen steady interest in dairy-free milk alternatives, with year-over-year increases in plant-based beverage sales. Now, 21 percent of all Peet's beverages sold are customized with non-dairy milk, up from just 10 percent in 2019. More than 34 percent of the total milk used at Peet's is non-dairy. Interest in plant-based ingredients continues to increase in the United States, with more than 48 percent of restaurants providing plant-based menu choices in 2023, compared to 30 percent in 20121.

Peet's Coffee partners with trusted non-dairy beverage specialists to meet the taste, quality and artisan standards of its baristas and customers. Peet's partners with Califia Farms® to provide almond milk for all Peet's coffeebars. Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend is a smooth and creamy option for consumers who look for non-dairy based beverages. Peet's Coffee adds Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend by request year-round, which froths, foams, and steams beautifully in handcrafted beverages. In an 8-ounce serving, Califia Farms almond milk has only 5g of sugar and provides 30 percent of the recommended dietary allowance of calcium. Peet's Coffee also proudly pours Chobani® Oat Milk and offers soy milk as a non-dairy alternative.

Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread Returns

Peet's Spring Menu continues the brand's partnerships with leading plant-based producers to provide the highest quality ingredients for alternative protein menu items. After winning over customers last spring when it made its debut, Peet's Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread featuring JUST Egg Folded, is back on the menu. JUST Egg Folded, also featured in Peet's Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, contains as much protein as a conventional chicken egg, but is made entirely of plants, contains zero cholesterol and less saturated fat. JUST Egg ingredients use 98 percent less water, 86 percent less land, and produce 93 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions than conventional animal sources. Both food items also include Violife, a vegan cheese that has no dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, or nuts. Violife vegan cheese melts, slices, and shreds like dairy cheese. Finally, the Peet's Everything Plant Based Sandwich includes a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty made with plant-based ingredients that are GMO, soy, and cholesterol-free, while still providing the taste and texture of a traditional pork patty. Beyond Breakfast Sausage also has less fat, saturated fat, and sodium than the leading brand of pork breakfast sausage.

2023 PLANT-BASED SPRING MENU

Each Peet's beverage in the spring menu is fully plant-based and therefore automatically discounted with no dairy-free charges for the month of April.

NEW! Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte (iced or hot)

Plant-based Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend and Espresso Forteâ swirled together and sweetened with the subtle flavor of lavender and notes of Madagascar vanilla.





NEW! Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte (iced or hot) New to the beverage menu but a popular customization at Peet's Coffee, this latte begins with Mighty Leaf Ceremonial Matcha blended with velvety, plant-based Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend and aromatic Madagascar vanilla to create a pleasantly sweet sip.





NEW! Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte

Aromatic lavender syrup sweetens Peet's double strength Baridi Cold Brew, combined with familiar plant-based oat milk, and served over ice.





Returning: Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread

This popular and fully plant-based wrap with JUST Egg and Violife 100 percent vegan smoked provolone cheese atop a savory blend of vegan pesto, kale, tomatoes, and tangy bell peppers inside a crispy lavash is available all day.





Evergreen: Everything Plant-Based Sandwich

Peet's first fully plant-based breakfast sandwich is a permanent menu item due to its popularity. A vegan twist on a classic, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, JUST Egg, and Violife 100 percent vegan cheddar cheese are stacked on an everything bagel thin.

Peet's Coffee Spring Menu also includes the annual Anniversary Blend, which is now available online and in-store. Each year, the Anniversary Blend supports women coffee growers around the world. In 2023, in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Peet's will donate a portion of every sale of this year's Anniversary Blend to Mujeres to Market, an inaugural micro-financing program to aid women growers and entrepreneurs in Colombia. More information about this groundbreaking program can be found here.

All Peet's Coffee is 100 percent responsibly sourced per Enveritas standards, meeting the independent, third-party global non-profit's standards committed to tracking social, economic, and agricultural impact on coffee farms and smallholder farmers. Spring menu items will be available nationwide for a limited time beginning March 22, 2023, at participating Peet's coffeebars and via mobile order with the Peetnik Rewards app. Learn more at peets.com/Spring.

*In April 2023, Peet's Coffee will offer "free dairy-free" milk upgrade for all orders at participating Peet's Coffee locations.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee®, part of JDE Peet's (JDEP.AS) the world's largest pure play coffee and tea company by revenue, is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded in March 1966 in Berkeley, California, by Alfred Peet. Peet pioneered the craft coffee movement in the U.S and his legacy lives on today in every cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store, or served in any one of more than 370 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's Coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards.

