Mediassociates Teams with Brownstein Group as NJM's Media Agency

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJM Insurance Group has announced they have selected Mediassociates as their new media planning, buying and analytics agency. Mediassociates will partner with Brownstein Group, NJM's advertising and communications agency, to form a unified agency team to heighten the efficiency of NJM's media spend and further creative integration. The announcement comes as NJM continues to grow in their expansion markets, while maintaining their position as one of the leading insurance carriers in their home state of New Jersey.

Mediassociates' uses their Precision Branding methodology to identify media efficiencies and opportunities, enabling their clients to gain insights on both audience value and effectiveness of spend at an extremely precise geographic level. Their proven ability to partner with other prominent financial services brands, as well as their extensive analytic capabilities, made them an ideal fit for NJM, and their established relationship with Brownstein will allow the two agencies to work in complete synergy.

"In today's competitive media landscape, as well as the headwinds the P&C insurance category is facing in 2023, NJM was looking for a highly collaborative partner who could clearly articulate how to maximize our media spend," said Cam Maio, VP of Marketing at NJM. "Mediassociates demonstrated an extensive track record of expertise which will inform future media strategies as our brand continues to grow."

"Our goal in this partnership is to support NJM as they accelerate their growth through even greater strategic placement and measurement of their marketing investment," said Jeff Larson, President of Mediassociates. "NJM is a fantastic company with a great offering and message, and our Precision Branding approach to media is the perfect fit to help them effectively and efficiently tell their story to the right audiences."

Mediassociates will plan and buy media on behalf of NJM in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, and Ohio.

About Brownstein Group

Brownstein Group is a network of independent marketing agencies based in Philadelphia,

including Brownstein, Red Thread PR, Nucleus Digital, and Studio215. With roots dating back to the Creative Revolution in 1964, and a longstanding history of outstanding client service, Brownstein Group's specialties have expanded to include brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services. We build unstoppable brands by helping clients navigate the changing tides of culture and business with a focus on Brand Longevity™, and have worked with a range of companies, including NJM Insurance Group, Comcast Xfinity, DuPont™ Sorona®, TruGreen, The GIANT Company, ACI Worldwide, IKEA USA, and Saint-Gobain North America.

About Mediassociates

Mediassociates is an independent media planning, buying and analytics agency that amplifies growth. Its Precision Branding approach guides brands in planning communication campaigns with a focus on predicting, measuring, and optimizing business outcomes. With the advertising landscape shifting almost daily, Mediassociates leads clients through the ongoing revolution in media and technology. Recent clients include University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watches, Fannie Mae, Ziply Fiber, Strava Fitness App, and Ariat. Mediassociates has been named one of Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies and an AdAge Best Place to Work.

About NJM Insurance Group

NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic's leading property and casualty insurers. Founded in 1913, NJM's mission is to provide value-based insurance solutions to its policyholders with the highest levels of service, integrity, and financial stewardship. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders. Headquartered in West Trenton, NJ, NJM employs nearly 2,500 workers. For more, visit njm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mediassociates