Enjoy Unique Experiences Led by North Dakota's Legendary Female Entrepreneurs

BISMARCK, N.D., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An abundance of women are making their mark on North Dakota, from one-of-a-kind outdoor adventures to opportunities to learn the real meaning behind farm-to-table from powerhouse artisans and chefs. Known for its friendly faces and local charm, the state invites visitors to meet, support and learn from the incredible female entrepreneurs that make North Dakota a legendary place to live and play.

Cows & Co. Creamery

Equal parts gelato shop and cheese sanctuary, Maartje Murphy puts her heart and soul into the products she makes on her dairy farm near Carrington, North Dakota. Cows and Co. Creamery is an on-farm creamery featuring artisan Gouda cheese, fresh cheddar cheese curds and authentic Italian-inspired gelato. Drawing inspiration from her birthplace in the Netherlands, this 35 acre farmstead evokes the feeling of being back in the Netherlands, but with a modern twist. The Creamery Cafe in Carrington is open daily from 10 a.m. to3 p.m. and a second Fargo location, opening this year, will feature Murphy's delicious farm-fresh fare at Fargo's new Brewhalla.

Beyond Buckskin Boutique

Founded in 2012 by Jessica Metcalfe, Beyond Buckskin Boutique is on a mission to share Native American cultures with the world through fashion. Metcalfe and her small but mighty team currently work with over 40 Native American fashion designers and jewelry artists to get their work out to a broader audience. Browse the shop's earrings, moccasins, handbags, clothing and more. Sign up for the VIP Newsletter to stay in the know on exclusive offers, product launches and information about Native American history, culture and art.

Butterhorn

Experience the agricultural bounty of North Dakota's 30 million acres of farmland with Butterhorn's menu of seasonal delights. Located in downtown Bismarck, Butterhorn chef-owner Stephanie Miller is a North Dakota native and a former contestant on Bravo's Top Chef. In addition to the iconic Butterhorn, other unique selections on the menu include Smorrebrod, Cavatelli alla Vodka and Focaccia Neapolitan. Find Butterhorn and other award-winning dining experiences on North Dakota's Culinary Trail.

Dakota Cyclery

Book an epic mountain biking experience on the majestic Maah Daah Hey Trail with outdoors enthusiast Jennifer Morlock, owner of the Dakota Cyclery bike shop. Located at the edge of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Morlock opened the shop to fulfill her passion for helping visitors experience the nation's longest continuous singletrack mountain biking trail. The shop offers guided tours for beginner, intermediate and advanced bikers. Families can opt for the 2-hour "Slow Poke" tour, which teaches basic mountain biking skills and encourages participants to traverse the trail at a casual pace. The abundance of prairie plants in this region of the state allows for impressive wildflower displays in the late spring and summer months, with the pasqueflower first to bloom in April.

Prairie Fire Pottery

Stepping into Prairie Fire Pottery reveals hundreds of handcrafted bowls, serving dishes, mugs and more, all shimmering with the warm colors that evoke the North Dakota Badlands. Tama Smith creates each of her high-fire reduction pieces with meticulous craftsmanship and a personal connection. A visit to her shop in Beach, ND, is an immersive experience as customers are welcome to see how pieces are made, watch as they are "thrown," see the smoke escaping the kiln's 2,400-degree flames, and feel the heat rolling off the bricks coming out of the kiln.

The Plant Supply

Not everyone is born with a green thumb, so Jackie Maahs founded The Plant Supply in 2019 with the mission of helping people grow happier through houseplants. The Plant Supply features handmade concrete planters and homewares; a curated line of easy-to-use plant care products; and a zen-inducing selection of low-maintenance houseplants. The shop recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Fargo, which welcomes visitors 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. With every purchase from the shop, a tree is planted in a developing country to help create sustainable food systems through Trees.org.

