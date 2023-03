Domino's® Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast



When: Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. EDT



Where: ir.dominos.com



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Ryan Goers at ryan.goers@dominos.com

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and over $2.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

