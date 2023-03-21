Contentstack Adds OpenAI ChatGPT Integration to its Industry-Leading Composable Digital Experience Platform

New embedded AI Assistant allows teams to create brand-specific content in seconds, transforming content creation and publishing experiences

Contentstack announces OpenAI ChatGPT integration for its industry-leading headless CMS platform

Limited availability today to customers through Contentstack's Early Access technology program

Part of broader Composable DXP vision infusing AI and automation capabilities end-to-end to simplify digital experience creation everywhere

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Composable Digital Experience provider (DXP), today announces an OpenAI ChatGPT integration for its industry-leading headless CMS. This marks a first for the headless CMS category, and an exponential gain in content creation velocity for Contentstack customers. Content teams can now create, test, and even translate short or long form content in seconds using the new AI assistant.

Contentstack logo (PRNewswire)

The new integration brings the power of ChatGPT instantly to the point of content creation through in-line UI extensions, allowing teams to create brand and tone-specific content in seconds. Content editors and publishers can quickly and easily create summaries, outlines, metadata tags and descriptions, headlines, and even full-length keyword-optimized blogs all with just a few clicks. They can even have it all translated with just a single prompt to the assistant.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022. It is built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3 family of large language models and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. ChatGPT crossed the 100 million user mark in January 2023 , faster than any other online platform, and received a $10B USD investment from Microsoft.

The new integrated AI assistant is part of Contentstack's broader Composable DXP vision bringing the power of AI and automation technologies to radically simplify the creation and delivery of digital experiences. The vision embraces Contentstack's core better together foundational elements - Headless CMS , Marketplace , Automation Hub , Launch - from the back-end to the front-end so teams can meet the demands of their business faster.

The ChatGPT integration is expected to be generally available in Spring 2023 via a 1-click integration accessible through the Contentstack Marketplace. Existing customers can sign-up today to gain access through the company's Early Access technology program.

"AI fits hand-in-glove with headless CMS and more broadly with a modern Composable DXP stack," said Conor Egan, VP of Product at Contentstack. "The ChatGPT integration is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of new AI-assisted functions and capabilities. Ultimately, we see AI and automation technologies touching virtually all facets of the digital experience stack, transforming content creation, code development, and asset creation forever."

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

