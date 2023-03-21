CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civilizations become richer and more colorful through exchanges and mutual learning. Countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand channels of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and to jointly advance the progress of human civilizations. The youth are the new force to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese culture to the world.

On March 18th, we officially released the call for the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture".

Ways to Participate: You can search our WeChat official account "cztvworld", and send the the following keywords: "Liangzhu + name + mobile phone number"; or send an email with the same keywords as the subject to ZTVWORLD@qq.com.

We would like to invite you to join us in exploring the metaverse and participating in the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture". Starting from Liangzhu, we will carry out diverse cultural exchange activities around the world, explore the evolution of world civilizations, and share human cultural heritage.

Our activities include:

1. Recruiting "Chinese Civilization Promoters"

We will recruit "Chinese Civilization Promoters" on global campuses to launch a series of promotion activities and share the charm of Chinese civilization.

2. Visiting World-famous Cultural Landmarks

We will visit and share world-famous cultural landmarks in new perspectives, through Vlogs and in other forms, and in all-round and multi-channel ways.

3.Live streaming the Liangzhu Public Archaeology Experience Area

We will set up slow live-streaming at the Public Archaeology Experience Area and other places in the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City , carry out activities such as "cloud archaeology", and explore the origins of civilization via immersive experiences at events such as the Metaverse Sharing Conference.

4. Embarking on a Journey of Exploring Civilization

Come and join the "ZMG World Civilization Exploration Group" and embark on a journey of exploring the origins of civilization in multiple routes, countries, forms, and themes!

