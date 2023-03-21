Barchart Expands Grain Solutions Team for Digital Agriculture

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, has announced the expansion of its grain solutions team to further support, strategize, and drive the growth of Barchart's enterprise solutions for agriculture. As part of this expansion, Barchart has appointed Mark O'Riley as Director of Grain Solutions Product; Cody Gerlach as Director of Strategic Sales for Grain Solutions; and Darcie Gallagher as Sales Associate for Grain Solutions.

O'Riley will oversee the strategy and product development of Barchart's grain merchandising solutions. O'Riley brings significant grain merchandising technology experience from previous product management roles at Bushel, GrainBridge and DTN.

Gerlach will work hands-on with Barchart's clients utilizing offer management and hedging solutions. Gerlach spent nearly 10-years at CGB in grain merchandising roles, including most recently as General Manager for the southern region.

Gallagher will work with country grain elevators to bring them successful solutions for managing producer relationships. Gallagher brings a strong background in production agriculture, including undergraduate and graduate degrees in agricultural fields of study.

"I'm excited to have Darcie, Cody and Mark join Barchart at one of the most interesting times in our history. In the mid 90's Barchart was one of the first tech companies to bring commodity market data online. Now nearly 30 years later, we are helping agribusinesses leverage innovative technology to maximize operational efficiency for commodity procurement and connect with their growers through ever increasing mobile usage," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Darcie, Cody and Mark fill key roles for delivering solutions to our clients that improve market intel, producer relationships and merchandising efficiency," added Haraburda.

As the commercial grain industry continues to use new technology to streamline operations, Barchart has been at the forefront of providing workflow solutions to agribusinesses and other buyers of grain. Barchart's technology solutions for grain merchandising are designed to provide:

Market Intelligence and Analysis

Producer Communication and Access

Customer Relationship Management

Bid/Offer Management and Hedging

Grain Accounting and Contracting/eSign

To learn more about Barchart's technology solutions for agriculture and grain merchandising, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

