AlternativeSoft Integrates with PitchBook to Enhance Investment Decision-Making

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlternativeSoft, the leading provider of investment analysis software, is proud to announce its integration with PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets. This integration will provide AlternativeSoft users with access to the latest information on private companies, funds and deals, enabling them to make informed investment decisions.

The integration between AlternativeSoft and PitchBook will bring together two powerful tools to provide investment professionals with a complete view of the investment landscape. AlternativeSoft's proprietary software provides a suite of investment analytics tools that enable users to assess the performance and risk of their portfolios. As a premier provider of private market intelligence, PitchBook offers data and analysis on venture capital, private equity, and M&A deals.

"We are thrilled to partner with PitchBook to bring their extensive data on the private market to our users," said Laurent Favre, CEO of AlternativeSoft.

This integration will give our users a comprehensive understanding of the investment terrain, allowing them to make informed investment choices.

AlternativeSoft is dedicated to assisting investment specialists in confidently navigating the private markets. Through this integration, users can obtain the most up-to-date data and insights on private companies, funds, and transactions, all within the convenience of AlternativeSoft's platform.

