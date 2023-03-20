TIKI® Brand Helps Consumers Prepare for Spring with BiteFighter® LED String Lights

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand, a leader in outdoor torches, torch fuel and smokeless fire pits, is helping consumers prepare their backyards for spring with their innovative BiteFighter® LED String Lights . The string lights combine the warm ambiance of outdoor string lights with built-in, silent and invisible mosquito protection that lasts all season**.

TIKI® Brand BiteFighter® LED String Lights (PRNewswire)

The BiteFighter® LED String Lights are a great investment for those looking to make upgrades to their outdoor space this spring without the combined costs of expensive yard treatments or multiple lighting and mosquito repellency solutions. Each weatherproof, commercial-grade 36-foot string light has 12 warm toned, 2200K shatter-resistant LED bulbs and three integrated, replaceable BiteFighter® repellent pods for season after season of use.

"The start of spring and warmer weather often also means the return of pesky mosquitoes," said Jeremy Yingst, TIKI® Brand Product Manager. "To help our consumer spend more time enjoying themselves outside without the hassle of mosquitoes or expensive yard treatments, we created our BiteFighter® LED String Lights. They combine the warm ambiance of outdoor string lights with proven mosquito repellency* that can easily be turned on and off with the flip of a switch. They're not just convenient – they're also discreet and stylish."

The BiteFighter® LED String Lights provide up to 200 hours of mosquito repellency and a protection zone up to 330 square feet. With no sprays, no mess, and no odor, they'll provide a hassle-free environment from the beginning of spring to the end of the summer.

For more information, visit: https://www.tikibrand.com/bitefighter-led-string-lights .

* Based on studies that demonstrated a reduction in mosquitoes compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, configuration and distance from repellent pods, and individual physical factors. ** Season assumed as 200 hours or 90 days at an average use of 2.4 hours per day.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/ .

