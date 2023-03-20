Carrier Named Best HVAC Company by U.S. News & World Report for Second Consecutive Year

March 20, 2023

Carrier brands again hold first and second place on 2023 list

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier has been named the best HVAC company of 2023 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team. This is the second consecutive year that Carrier ranked No. 1 and its Bryant brand ranked No. 2. Both are part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Reviewers found Carrier to have the most technologically advanced, innovative, reliable, and high-quality products, which are also among the most energy-efficient and quiet. In addition, the number of products and options Carrier offers was viewed as a differentiator.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering HVAC systems that are smarter, more efficient, and more cost-effective," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "We are innovating to provide our customers with what they need to create healthier homes and reduce energy bills."

Carrier manufactures and installs a full range of products to address homeowners' comfort, health and budgets. This includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, ductless and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and air purification units.

U.S. News evaluated HVAC companies based on system cost, unique warranty features and customer satisfaction. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied a methodology that includes professional and consumer ratings and reviews, as well as research comparing various features of HVAC systems.

For more information, visit https://www.carrier.com/residential/en/us/.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport, and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

