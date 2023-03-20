BALLET SUN VALLEY ANNOUNCES PROGRAM DETAILS FOR DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET'S PERFORMANCES AT THE SUN VALLEY PAVILION

July 1 and 2, 2023

"Fascinating from start to finish (Hans van Manen's Frank Bridge Variations)."

- - Het Parool (Amsterdam-based daily newspaper)

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballet Sun Valley (BSV) announces today the program details for Dutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion. The performances mark the Company's first US tour in 40 years, with Sun Valley as the first tour stop, and additional performances at Jacob's Pillow and the Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. DNB will perform two entirely different programs that include works by choreographers Hans van Manen, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma.

The first evening, entitled Program A, will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen, who is internationally recognized as one of the grand masters of contemporary ballet. Van Manen has choreographed more than 150 ballets and his works are performed by the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world.

The second night, Program B, will feature six pieces including works by Marius Petipa, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma. Forsythe has been long recognized for the integration of ballet and visual arts in his work. Wubkje Kuindersma is a freelance choreographer, who is a Young Creative Associate at Dutch National Ballet. Dance Magazine USA included her in their "Top 25 to watch list for 2019," an annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that represent the future of the field.

Approximately thirty-two Dutch National Ballet dancers, from 12 countries will perform at this year's Ballet Sun Valley.

Ballet Sun Valley Founding Music Director Martin West will conduct the live music again this year. Mr. West is the Music Director and Principal Conductor at San Francisco Ballet.

"I look forward to Ballet Sun Valley every year as a highlight of my summer," said BSV Founding Music Director Martin West. "The standard of dancing is as good as you see anywhere and I'm incredibly excited that this year we are hosting our first international company. I am looking forward to working again with the amazing dancers of Dutch National Ballet who I enjoyed working with, a few years ago in Amsterdam."

Programming Schedule

Saturday, July 1st - Program A:

FRANK BRIDGE VARIATIONS

Choreography Hans van Manen

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

Intermission

TROIS GNOSSIENNES

Choreography Hans van Manen

5 TANGO'S

Choreography Hans van Manen

Sunday, July 2nd - Program B:

VARIATIONS FOR TWO COUPLES

Choreography Hans van Manen

TWO AND ONLY

Choreography Wubkje Kuindersma

LE CORSAIRE

Choreography Marius Petipa and Jules Perrot

Intermission

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

GRAND PAS CLASSIQUE

Choreography Victor Gsovsky

VERTIGINOUS THRILL OF EXACTITUDE

Choreography William Forsythe

Please Note: Programming is subject to change.

Ballet Sun Valley's Festival 2023 is made possible in part by support from lead sponsor Viking, and additional support from Arts Idaho and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about the 2023 program, ticketing, sponsorship and donor information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://balletsunvalley.org

ABOUT BALLET SUN VALLEY

Ballet Sun Valley is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the predecessor of which was founded in 2011 to bring international ballet to the Sun Valley, Idaho area. Its founder was a long-time member of the Board of San Francisco Ballet and part-time resident of Sun Valley. Since its inception, Ballet Sun Valley performances have featured works from some of the ballet world's most celebrated choreographers, including George Balanchine, William Forsythe, Helgi Tomasson, Christopher Wheeldon, and Justin Peck. Ballet Sun Valley festivals have featured dancers from the San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and The Paris Opera Ballet, among others.

For more information about Dutch National Ballet visit https://www.operaballet.nl/en/ballet/dutch-national-ballet

