NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is calling on people around the globe to focus more on their sleep health this World Sleep Day which falls on March 17. To ensure every fan finds the perfect silk pillowcase to enjoy every night, LILYSILK is offering a fantastic 100-day trial on pillowcases.

"Sleep plays a vital role in good health and well-being throughout our whole life," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "LILYSILK has always insisted on using only the best Grade 6A silk to turn your everyday sleep into a rejuvenating journey of comfort."

LILYSILK Urges Everyone to Care More about Sleep Health this World Sleep Day 2023 (PRNewswire)

Silk is well known for improving sleep quality with the natural silk fiber very soft and smooth to the touch making it very comfortable and easy to relax when sleeping on silk pillowcases or sheets. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow clearly understands this after recently posting a gorgeous photo of herself in her LILYSILK 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set in Navy Blue on her Instagram, saying: "I'll be here until further notice... @lilysilk you make it too easy for a girl to stay in bed all morning."

Entering the free trial couldn't be simpler: If fans don't absolutely love their new silk pillowcase, they can simply post their silk pillowcase back to LILYSILK to receive a full refund. Original proof of purchase will be required, and the 100-night trial is strictly limited to one return per household. LILYSILK never resells used items, and returned pillowcases will be donated to a charity of LILYSILK's choice. A new 100 Nights logo has been recently added on product previews that indicates which pillowcases are available for the trial.

To celebrate World Sleep Day, LILYSILK is also offering exclusive discounts with special codes for all sleepwear, bedding, sheets, sleep caps, eye masks and scrunchies for customers from March 10-17, 2023. Please check out the link to know more.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands and our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK