TUBI MAKES DEBUT ON NIELSEN’S THE GAUGE AS IT REACHES 1% TOTAL VIEWING MINUTES

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, announced it has made its debut on the February edition of Nielsen's The Gauge Total TV and Streaming Snapshot. According to The Gauge, which tracks monthly TV and streaming usage in the U.S., Tubi has reached 1% of total TV viewing minutes in February 2023, making it the most watched FAST (free ad supported television) service in the U.S.

"Reaching 1% of total viewing minutes is a huge milestone for us because it validates we are driving massive viewership and our data-informed personalization and recommendations get the right content in front of the right people," said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer at Tubi. "Advertisers can feel confident that our light ad loads, addressability and tools for cross-screen planning and measurement are built with their success in mind and they can shift a significant portion of their video investment dollars to a 100% addressable audience on Tubi."

Since its inception, Tubi has been at the forefront of implementing industry-first solutions to address buyers' needs and make it easy to transact on CTV. Tubi's platform is built for 100% ad-supported content with no hidden paywalls or tiers and is optimized for viewership and engagement. The Tubi Ad experience features lighter ad loads, Tubi total takeovers, sponsorships, award-winning Advanced Frequency Management, advanced targeting and uniquely transparent Campaign Insights along with an interoperable Certified Measurement Program.

The Gauge is Nielsen's monthly snapshot of total TV and streaming usage in the U.S. It is underpinned by Nielsen's TV ratings service, in addition to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings which provides clients with audience measurement data that details the amount of time consumers spend streaming and on which platforms. This broad look at platform usage provides complimentary insights to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, which details viewing to subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) content at the title, program and episode levels. By showcasing both the micro and macro-level data sets, the industry has a full picture of how this media is being consumed, as well as when and by whom. The latest edition of The Gauge is always available at www.nielsen.com/thegauge .

About Tubi

Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported video-on-demand service, has over 50,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi Originals, 200+ local and live news and sports channels, and 455 entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on connected television devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv .

