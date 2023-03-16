Reality Defender's AI-Driven Deepfake Detection Platform Wins 2023 SXSW Pitch Award

The AI-driven approach by Reality Defender mitigates harmful deepfake and generative content created by bad actors.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender , the AI-driven deepfake, fraud, and generative content detection platform, announced today that it has won the 2023 SXSW Pitch Competition in the Artificial Intelligence, Voice, & Robotics Technologies category. The competition, held as part of this year's SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, brought together the most innovative and promising startups from around the world to showcase their cutting-edge technologies

Reality Defender logo (PRNewswire)

"We believe our unrivaled approach to deepfake and generative AI detection is the future."

Reality Defender's AI-driven approach to deepfake detection has revolutionized the security industry and provided much-needed protection against increasingly sophisticated threats. Winning the SXSW Pitch Competition is a significant achievement for Reality Defender, demonstrating the company's potential to make a real difference with its work in deepfake detection.

Co-Founder/CEO Ben Colman expressed his gratitude and excitement about the award and the company's time at SXSW. "Winning SXSW Pitch is a great honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Colman. "We believe our unrivaled approach to deepfake and generative AI detection is the future, and we're excited to continue developing innovative technologies that will help keep people safe from this ever-growing threat."

As deepfake and generative threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, innovative technologies from Reality Defender will play a crucial role in establishing a ground truth and shielding the world from dangerous deepfakes. This prestigious recognition from the SXSW Pitch Competition further solidifies Reality Defender's position as a leading force in the fight against deepfake technology and its malicious applications.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender offers comprehensive deepfake detection and scanning with actionable results. A YCombinator graduate and TechCrunch Disrupt finalist , Reality Defender's continuous security platform is developed by a leadership team with over 20 years of experience in applied research at the intersection of data science and cybersecurity. With models defending against present and future fabrication techniques, and partner clients at Microsoft, Visa, and Intel, Reality Defender is the first, last, and best way to detect and deter fraudulent audio and visual content.

Contact:

Reality Defender

press@realitydefender.com

www.realitydefender.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reality Defender