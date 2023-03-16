Patient Square Capital Partners with Health Care Veteran John Marotta to Focus on Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Opportunities

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"), a leading health care investment firm, today announced a partnership with John Marotta, who joined the firm as Executive in Residence. In this new role, Mr. Marotta will leverage his decades of operating and leadership experience in health care to pursue investments in growing life science tools and diagnostics companies.

Mr. Marotta recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of PHC Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Healthcare), a diversified global life sciences, diagnostics and medical device company with 10,000 employees operating globally in 125 countries. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of Epredia, a global leader in the anatomical pathology field and an operating company of PHC Holdings. Mr. Marotta was instrumental in leading PHC Holdings to an IPO, where he helped to deliver double-digit growth, drive operational improvements, expand margins, and complete the carve-outs of Epredia & LSIM from ThermoFisher and Mitsubishi respectively.

Mr. Marotta's breadth of experience includes serving as Senior Vice President of Envista Holdings Corporation, a spin-out from Danaher, and Senior Vice President of the Dental Platform at Danaher Corporation. At Danaher he led seven global functions, including the platform Danaher Business System group and supply chain functions. Earlier, Mr. Marotta was Vice President at Cardinal Health Inc., and President and CEO at Emerge Medical, which was acquired by Cardinal Health. Mr. Marotta started his career at Johnson & Johnson operating companies, where he held various commercial roles at Synthes Orthopedics and Janssen.

"A core tenet of our investing approach is to partner with world-class management talent, and in that spirit, we believe working with John will ultimately generate immense value," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "We have identified the life science tools and diagnostic sector as an area primed for innovation and operational efficiency and believe John can play an instrumental role in helping unlock that potential."

"I'm thrilled to be working with the Patient Square team at an inflection point in the firm's history," said Mr. Marotta. "Following the close of its inaugural fund with approximately $3.9 billion in total capital commitments, the firm has never had a more opportune time to invest in and support the growth of market-leading businesses. Patient Square makes a real commitment to invest in talent and to support great companies. I look forward to collaborating with the Patient Square team to work with world class leaders across life science tools and diagnostics companies."

Mr. Marotta is a Healthcare Fellow at the Aspen Institute and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. He has a BS from the University of Dayton and an MBA from the University of Denver.

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $5.9 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023.

