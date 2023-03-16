Fast-Growing Payments Company Adds Channel Sales Division

The addition of the Channel Sales division under expert Shawn Lally's leadership will fuel the organization's growth strategy

PRINCETON, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Beyond announced it would add a Channel Sales division to its sales structure, aimed at enhancing and expanding the company's scope through partner channels.

Get Beyond continues its growth with the addition of two seasoned professionals leading its new Channel Sales division.

The addition of the division comes on the heels of the announcement of the new Board of Directors, pointing towards the company's plans for expansion. The division will be led by Shawn Lally, SVP of Channel Sales, reporting to Mike Peters, President and CEO. He will lead with support from Michelle Walls, Business Development Executive, Channel Sales.

The division will add partner channels in verticals like healthcare, nonprofit, and via financial institutions, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). In combination with the company's existing field sales channel model, the division will provide comprehensive solutions to clients in markets that are currently underserved by Get Beyond today.

Lally, who joins the company with 20 years of experience in sales leadership and partner channel development, remarks on his new role:

"I've been tasked with building and scaling a best-in-class Channel Sales division. I'm excited to work with Michelle to build this team, add exciting new verticals to Get Beyond's growing portfolio, and to further the organization's position as a leader in the Payments and Fintech space."

While the division is new, both Lally and Walls are experts in the channel partner space.

In his 20-year tenure, Lally has built, redesigned, and reengineered numerous sales organizations for industry-leading corporations. He has held executive leadership roles at PrimeRevenue, Paysafe, TransFirst, and First Data, working with high profile partners.

Michelle Walls joins Get Beyond with over 25 of years of experience in sales, partner management, and business development. Prior to joining Get Beyond, Michelle led the partner programs as Business Development Manager of Partnerships with PrimeRevenue.

CEO Mike Peters comments on the new division:

"As we continue to enhance our sales model and drive new revenue opportunities for the company, I am pleased to have Shawn lead our efforts with support from Michelle. The addition of two seasoned professionals marks our continued commitment to deliver quality services at a fair price to our customers and future partners."

About Get Beyond

Get Beyond offers a suite of SMB business solutions—providing transparent statements, protected pricing, and a philanthropic mission.

Media Contact:

debbie.mackintosh@getbeyond.com

Shawn Lally and Michelle Walls join Get Beyond, each with over 20 years of experience, to fuel company's growth through new Channel Sales Division. (PRNewswire)

getbeyond.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Get Beyond