Amtrak Introduces Ultra-Low 'Night Owl Fares'

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special "Night Owl Fares" as low as $5 - $20 are now available on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes. This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer later or earlier departures.

How Night Owl Fares work: Off peak hour trains traveling between Washington, D.C. and New York only, departing between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., will feature ultra-low fares for Coach tickets on Northeast Regional and other select routes. This deal is now available for most Northeast Corridor city pairs including stops in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Sample One-Way Coach Fares To/From:

New York – Washington : $20

New York – Baltimore /BWI: $15

Washington – Newark /Newark Liberty: $15

New York – Philadelphia : $10

New York – Wilmington : $10

Philadelphia – Washington : $10

Washington – Wilmington $10

Philadelphia – Baltimore /BWI: $5

New York – Newark /Newark Liberty: $5

Washington – Baltimore /BWI: $5

Additional restrictions, terms and conditions apply. Learn more at amtrak.com/nightowl .

