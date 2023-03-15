VANESSA HUDGENS RELAUNCHES KNOW BEAUTY WITH A MINERAL-RICH DETOXIFYING CLAY MASK

KNOW Beauty Partners with Leading Skincare Lab to Debut the 'Glacial Bay Clay Mask,' a Dream for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin and the Secret Behind Vanessa's Flawless Complexion

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today actress, singer, and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens announced that she is relaunching KNOW Beauty with the debut of a new detoxifying clay face mask, available now in the KNOW Beauty online store with fast, free delivery offered exclusively to Prime members with Buy with Prime, and in the Amazon U.S. store at amazon.com/knowbeauty .

KNOW Beauty's Glacial Bay Clay Mask is a wash off clay mask made with mineral-infused colloidal clay that has been sustainably harvested from an active glacier in British Columbia. Designed for those with oily or acne-prone skin yet gentle enough for all skin types, this purifying facial mask draws out impurities, tightens pores, and evens out skin tone without over drying. This is the first of several planned products that will center KNOW Beauty around simple, effective, and elegant solutions to real skin problems, rather than yet another multi-step routine.

"For me, taking care of my skin is a form of self-love and meditation, and the Glacial Bay Clay Mask is a huge part of my personal routine," said Vanessa Hudgens. "I'm so excited to work with Amazon to relaunch KNOW Beauty and connect with a new group of customers who are also passionate about finding solutions to help them look and feel even more beautiful."

Vanessa worked on formulation with Mary Berry, CEO and Founder of Cosmos Labs , who has developed over a thousand beauty products and specializes in premium skincare, body care, and haircare. The two spent nine months working closely together to develop the new clay face mask. From the development of the new formulas to personally testing every iteration of the new face mask, Vanessa made sure that KNOW Beauty offered the best experience.

"We settled on Canadian colloidal clay as our hero ingredient—a truly unique, not often seen form of clay that has powerful natural healing properties. It's gentle on the skin and draws out impurities without leaving skin tight and dry after," said Mary Berry. "Supporting ingredients like lactic acid gently support skin cell turnover, while giant sea kelp locks in moisture and improves skin texture."

The Glacial Bay Clay Mask is 100 percent cruelty-free and vegan, with certification from PETA's Cruelty Free and Vegan Program, made in the U.S. to limit its carbon footprint, and created without phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and other irritants.

"We're so pleased that KNOW Beauty is working with us not only as the exclusive retailer carrying the Glacial Bay Clay Mask, but also that they are using Buy with Prime to offer this product from their own website with a seamless checkout and fast delivery experience trusted by millions," said Melis del Rey, director of beauty at Amazon. "Amazon Beauty strives to help customers to discover and experience an unlimited world of premium and everyday beauty products with the click of a button, and are excited for customers to try the latest from this incredible brand."

Buy with Prime allows U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from participating online stores using the Prime shopping benefits they love and trust–including fast, free delivery, a seamless check out experience, and easy returns. When Prime members shop with participating online stores, they'll see the Prime logo and delivery promise on eligible products, which signals the item is available for free delivery—shipped as fast as next day—with easy returns.

The Glacial Bay Clay Mask retails for $35 and is now available to shop in the KNOW Beauty online store, with fast, free delivery offered exclusively to Prime members with Buy with Prime, and in the Amazon U.S. store at amazon.com/knowbeauty .

About KNOW Beauty:

Vanessa Hudgens knows that beauty comes from looking within and loving your skin unconditionally. Together with one of the industry's leading formulators, KNOW Beauty provides face masks formulated with the highest quality ingredients to support your skin's unique needs. Designed to fit seamlessly into any skincare routine and formulated and proven for all skin tones and types including sensitive skin.

