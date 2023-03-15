TUBI ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE FOR ADVERTISERS, TUBI CONNECT, AHEAD OF UPFRONTS

Taking Place in New York City in March, Programming Slate to Feature Conversations with Tubi's Executives, Brand Partners, and Talent Including Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., Writer and Director of the Upcoming Tubi Original "Cinnamon"

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, today announced that it will host its first-ever conference for advertisers, Tubi Connect. Taking place on Thursday, March 23rd at Spring Studios in Manhattan, the event will bring together advertisers for a half-day of programming that will take a deep dive into how Tubi is connecting diverse stories, brands, and data with the right audiences and delivering brand impact at scale.

"Given the outstanding growth of Tubi, now is a great time to give our brand and agency partners a closer look at Tubi's strategy for the coming year as well as our unique POV across trending topics in the video investment ecosystem," said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer. "At Tubi Connect we will highlight how our growth is fueled by diverse storytellers reaching passionate fans, and how brands can engage with them creatively, enabled through data and technology."

Sessions at Tubi Connect will cover everything from streaming marketplace predictions for the year ahead, and new forms of driving impact in streaming entertainment, to how brands can tap into data for more effective and efficient campaign planning. The conference will also highlight why streamers need to create content that appeals to all types of different audiences, as opposed to the masses, to drive viewer engagement and loyalty.

Speakers are set to include Tubi executives Farhad Massoudi, CEO, Nicole Parlapiano, CMO, Mark Rotblat, CRO, Adam Lewinson, CCO, and Tyler Fitch, SVP of Advanced TV & Partnerships. In addition, a number of brand and content partners will be featured including Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., writer and director of the upcoming Tubi Original, "Cinnamon," produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and starring Damon Wayans, Hailey Kilgore, David Iacono and Pam Grier, representation from New Belgium's Voodoo Ranger, and Tubi's agency partner, VaynerMedia.

Tubi recently reported record growth, with total viewing time up 44% year-over-year (2022 calendar year vs 2021) and more than 5 billion hours streamed in 2022. With a young and diverse audience of 64 million monthly active users, Tubi now touts a massive library of 50,000 movies and TV shows and 200+ FAST channels from 455 content partners.

For more information about Tubi Connect or to request an invitation please visit this website .

