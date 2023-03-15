QBE North America Promotes Industry Veteran Michael Foley to President of Commercial Insurance

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the promotion of Michael Foley to President, Commercial Insurance. Foley most recently served as the Chief Underwriting Officer for QBE's Commercial Casualty business.

In his new role, Foley will join QBE North America's Executive Management Board and report to Todd Jones, QBE North America Chief Executive Officer. Foley will be responsible for planning, directing, and executing the vision for lines of business including Middle Market, Commercial Casualty, Workers' Comp Programs and Commercial Property Programs. Furthermore, he will oversee the development of department strategy and support building strong trading partner and customer relationships by driving excellence as their most consistent and innovative risk partner.

"We're excited to have Mike step up to this new role," said Jones. "With decades of experience in the commercial insurance market, he has proven his ability as a leader in building high performance teams, delivering solutions for customers, and generating a top-quality book of business. The Commercial business is critical to our success, and we have no doubt Mike will help take it to the next level as we help our customers build a more resilient future."

Before joining QBE in April 2022, Foley most recently served as the Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty and Healthcare at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI). Before BHSI, he served in a variety of leadership roles at AIG, including Chief Operating Officer for the Programs Division of Lexington Insurance. He started his insurance career in the middle market business at The Harford. Foley holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported gross written premiums in 2022 of $7.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2022 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

