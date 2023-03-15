Order Up! Denny’s Launches a Fresh New Menu Featuring Food That Jumps off the Page, Literally

Mouthwatering Meals, Menus with Augmented Reality, and Classic Diner Comfort Take Center Stage as

Denny's Extends New "It's Diner Time" Brand Platform to Enhance Everyday Dining Experience

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after revealing "It's Diner Time," a new brand platform that doubles down on delivering diner comfort for today's America, Denny's announces new elements of its overall experience including the debut of a bold, bright new menu to welcome all and make guests feel even more at home when visiting America's Diner.

As part of "It's Diner Time," Denny's invested more than $25 million to upgrade and improve kitchen equipment, propelling the development of new and improved food offerings while increasing efficiency and reducing food waste. In-restaurant touch points include an entirely redesigned menu featuring Denny's classics like Moons Over My Hammy and Build Your Own Burger, plus craveable new items like Mac N' Brisket Sizzlin' Skillet and Oven-Baked Lasagna. Each dish on the new menu serves up the delectable diner comfort that guests have come to crave from Denny's, with each forkful.

The new menu also features a custom augmented reality (AR) experience to take guests on a vibrant visual tour with the turn of each page. Denny's designed its AR menu feature to bring the brand to life through a memorable and mouth-watering journey as part of the dining experience. A multitude of opportunities to interact, access exclusive deals, and learn about the brand and its storied 70-year history are now at guests' fingertips with a single scan. Denny's has also unveiled new employee uniforms along with fresh new merchandise available on DinerDrip.com to further cement the brand in diner culture and meet consumers where they are.

Outside of the restaurant's four walls, Denny's has launched a national TV campaign that showcases the vibe and feeling of a Denny's diner while highlighting the time-warping flavor of the new menu that mashes the past, the future and the yummbelivable.

"All elements of 'It's Diner Time' ladder up to the essence of who we are as a brand and what the Denny's family is all about," said John Dillon, Denny's president. "For 70 years, Denny's has been that consistent place that feels like home, one where our guests can be their authentic selves and celebrate moments that matter. Our new menu feels like an extension of our diners and no matter what page consumers land on, it's clear that it will always be Diner Time. So, the next time our guests want a delicious breakfast on a budget, a new twist on a classic diner favorite, or when they're simply craving an oven-baked lasagna that truly tastes like home, we look forward to welcoming them into our booths."

Two new sections are highlighted in the redesigned menu, including "Diner Classics Plus" to celebrate Denny's new take on American classics after 70 years, and "Savory Diners Spotlight," which centers on nostalgic offerings enjoyed by people of all ages. A sampling of standout dishes include:

NEW Red, White & Blue Pancakes – Fluffy blueberry pancakes made with real buttermilk are topped with fresh strawberries and cream cheese icing for the ultimate bite morning, noon or night. Served with two cage-free eggs, crispy hash browns, plus two pieces of bacon or two sausage links.

NEW Spicy Moons Over My Hammy – A bold new take on a fan-favorite stacks savory ham, spicy chorizo and scrambled eggs with Swiss and American cheeses plus pickled jalapeños on perfectly grilled artisan bread. Sandwich is served with crispy hash browns on the side.

NEW Very Strawberry Cheesecake Milk Shake – Strawberry and rich cheesecake bites are blended with premium hand-dipped ice cream and topped with real whipped cream.

NEW Mac N' Brisket Sizzlin' Skillet – Slow-smoked brisket bursting with flavor is served on a bed of creamy oven-baked mac 'n cheese and topped with three beer-battered onion rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce that packs a punch.

NEW Oven-Baked Lasagna – A savory four-cheese and seasoned beef combination is wrapped in a traditional pasta shell and smothered in Italian sausage and beef meat sauce for a taste of home. It's topped with Wisconsin provolone cheese and served with classic dinner bread.

NEW Oven-Baked Mac N' Cheese – Rich and cheesy, the oven-baked mac 'n cheese is the right side choice for any dinner entree. Enough said.

Strawberry Pancake Puppies – A sweet treat at its core, this shareable features bite-sized pancake rounds made with strawberries and white chocolate chips and is sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing.

The full menu and AR feature is available in Denny's locations nationwide and items can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the new Denny's iOS and Android app. For more information about Denny's, please visit www.dennys.com .

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C- based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

