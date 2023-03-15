Nuspire Introduces Managed Microsoft Defender Solution

Service Helps Businesses Optimize Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, ID, O365, and Cloud App Security

COMMERCE, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), has announced the launch of its Managed Microsoft Defender services for Endpoint, ID, O365 and Cloud App Security. The new service will help organizations realize the full value of Microsoft Defender through a seamless, expert-led managed solution.

Our solution provides expert support for managing and monitoring the Microsoft Defender suite.

Microsoft Defender offers robust protection against a wide range of threats, including malware, ransomware and other sophisticated attacks. However, configuring, tuning, maintaining and monitoring Microsoft Defender can be challenging, especially when it comes to technology and operating systems outside of the Windows environment. In addition, there is still a significant talent shortage in the security industry, and companies have fewer resources to manage security solutions like Defender and respond to threats.

To address these challenges, Nuspire's Managed Microsoft Defender services leverage the expertise of seasoned security professionals to guide integration and implementation. Nuspire's team will monitor, mitigate, respond to and remediate threats directly in a client's environment. The service also provides 24x7 monitoring and SOC support to reduce false positives and alert fatigue.

"By offering our Managed Microsoft Defender solution, we are helping organizations overcome the challenges of operationalizing this powerful security technology," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "Our solution provides expert support for managing and monitoring the Microsoft Defender suite, ensuring our clients are current when it comes to changes and updates. This service offers continuous improvement recommendations for a stronger security posture, helping clients optimize their current investments."

For more information on Nuspire's Managed Microsoft Defender services, please visit https://www.nuspire.com/services/managed-security/managed-microsoft-defender.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing, always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire helps CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of businesses from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit nuspire.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

