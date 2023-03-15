New Hershey's KISSES Milklicious Chocolates Introduce Smooth Chocolate Milk Filling to the KISSES Brand

Hershey's KISSES Milklicious Candies will delight chocolate milk lovers of all ages

HERSHEY, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey's KISSES candy lovers, Hershey has big news for you! This March, the brand will introduce new Hershey's KISSES Milklicious candies, featuring a creamy chocolate milk filling packed into the delicious center of a rich, milk chocolate Hershey's KISSES candy. Creamier and smoother than any Hershey's KISSES candy ever before, Hershey's KISSES Milklicious chocolates feature a unique chocolate milk filling that unlocks the best memories of enjoying a rich glass of chocolate milk.

Hershey's KISSES Milklicious chocolates build on the permanent KISSES portfolio with a distinctively delightful treat wrapped in light-blue foils that are adorned with little glasses of milk, providing a playful cue to the new flavor. The only filled KISSES candy available year-round, these treats bring a moment of sweetness to KISSES candy fans of all ages!

"Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey's KISSES Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day, and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family," said Katie DeCapria, brand manager at The Hershey Company. "We're excited to bring KISSES brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round."

The Hershey's KISSES Milklicious candies will be available in 9 oz. share bags for KISSES candy fans nationwide starting March 2023.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

