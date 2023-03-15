Las Olas Capital Advisors Hires Marketing Associate Ornella Verano

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Capital Advisors is proud to announce the addition of a Marketing Associate, Ornella Verano. The new team member brings talent for devising creative and innovative strategies. She will be engaging the team with timely market trends and ideas, branding and administration, as well as promotion of community initiatives.

As our firm continues to grow, our commitment to community engagement remains at the forefront of our priorities.

Ornella Verano graduated from Florida Atlantic University where she received her Bachelor's in Biology. Post-graduation, Ornella earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from Palm Beach Atlantic University, serving as a Pharmacist for nearly a decade. As the creative arts is also a passion of hers, she was able to hone in on her artistic endeavors when she left the medical field in 2021.

Co-founder of Las Olas Capital Advisors and Founder and Curator of Las Olas Capital Arts, Jodi Tanner stated, "Nella brings a fresh artistic prospective to all things marketing and I could not be more excited to have her on our team".

In her free time, Ornella enjoys reading, traveling, and painting. She is a self-taught artist who loves promoting local culture and artists.

Las Olas Capital Advisors' Co-Founder and Managing Director, Paul Tanner, said, "As our business grows, we find ourselves needing to grow our team with more engagement with our community. Nella fills that role perfectly and we look forward to many exciting things happening moving forward."

About Las Olas Capital Advisors

Las Olas Capital Advisors is a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What sets them apart is their shared perspective with their clients about what wealth truly means. They consider prosperity not in terms of material gain or status but as an opportunity to create profound impact for families, community, and the world at large. The team has over 60 years of combined experience and each person at the firm understands that business is developed through relationships built on trust and confidence.

CONTACT: Ornella.Verano@lasolascap.com

View original content:

SOURCE Las Olas Capital Advisors