Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Among Top 8% of Companies Assessed for Supplier Engagement on Climate Change, According to CDP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is proud to share that they are among the top 8% assessed for supplier engagement on climate change, based on their 2022 CDP disclosure. CDP is a leading non-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for environmental impact, with nearly 20,000 companies disclosing data in 2022.

"Fruit of the Loom, Inc. recognizes truly meaningful reductions in our impact to the environment requires action down the entire supply chain," says Adam Wade, Sr. Director of Sustainability and Risk Management. "We make the majority of what we sell in our own facilities. However, we also source from other suppliers across the globe and work with them to ensure they meet our standards and commitments."

Supply chain management is one focus of Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s commitment to sustainability in an effort to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The Company has committed to more operational efficiency in upstream supply chains, working with strategic suppliers to reduce energy use and increase use of renewable electricity.

"This year's report shows that environmental action is not happening at the speed, scale and scope required to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, with many companies still not acknowledging that their impact on the environment extends far beyond their operations and that of climate change," says Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains, CDP. "Therefore, we need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way that includes nature as standard, and incentivizing this engagement within their organization."

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is among other top companies taking action to measure, disclose and reduce climate risk within their supply chain. The Company is on a journey to map its supply chain to raw materials and is collaborating with the HIGG Facility Environmental Module (FEM) to ensure transparency on environmental metrics with key suppliers.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. was also included in CDP's Leadership Band as part of their 2022 Climate Change report, receiving an A- score for its environmental performance and transparency of its disclosures.

"Our improved scoring and recognition as a leader in the industry underscores our Planet-Conscious commitment to operate sustainably by holding ourselves accountable and sharing our progress transparently," adds Wade.

For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.fotlinc.com/sustainability/ .

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is an international leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

