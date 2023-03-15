Field Medical, Inc. Appoints Industry Veterans Mark Wisniewski and Marlou Janssen to Board of Directors

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field Medical, Inc., an industry leader in focal pulsed field catheter ablation technology, announced that Mark Wisniewski, CFO of Enterra Medical Inc. and previous CFO of FARAPULSE Inc., has been elected to Field Medical's Board of Directors, alongside medical technology veteran Marlou Janssen who previously held several senior level executive positions at Philips, Biotronik, and St. Jude Medical. Both Wisniewski and Janssen join Dr. Steven Mickelsen as founding directors of Field Medical Inc.

Wisniewski brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and the medical device industry, and has a long track record of strong corporate governance, leading business strategies across the spectrum of early stage and multinational medical device enterprises. During his tenure as CFO at FARAPULSE, Inc. he led equity and debt financing and oversaw several of the company's operational functions from early stage to successful $450M+ acquisition. Previously, Wisniewski served as Director of Strategy and Business Development at Boston Scientific Corporation's $2.2B revenue Rhythm Management Group, currently one of the fastest growing leaders in the EP market.

"Mark is a visionary in the medical device industry, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for future-facing technology," said Dr. Steven Mickelsen, CEO, Field Medical. "He is uniquely qualified to contribute nuanced strategic planning and strong financial governance which a company at our stage needs."

Janssen joined the board of Field Medical Inc. earlier this year and brings decades of senior executive experience. She was able to establish strong visions and strategies for the businesses she led and was responsible for several successful industry first product launches. She led R&D, operations, clinical, marketing, and sales teams in several regions across the globe and brings strong P&L and general management skills to the table for Field Medical. During her tenure as Vice President at St. Jude Medical, President Biotronik US, and General Manager at Philips, Janssen was able to establish a strong network in the medical community and amongst her industry peers.

"Marlou is a giant in the medical device industry recognized for bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to some of healthcare's most urgent and complex challenges. She is also a trailblazer with executive leadership skills and uncanny insights into the evolving needs of our market," noted Dr. Mickelsen. "Her extensive network and industry insights are invaluable to us at Field Medical – we are proud to have her on board."

About Field Medical, Inc.

Field Medical Inc is a world leader in focal pulsed field catheter ablation. They are developing a proprietary technology called FieldBending™ designed to concentrate therapeutic effects and reduce unwanted far-field effects that currently limiting the first-generation PFA technology. Field Medical intends to expand the indications for pulsed field ablation (PFA) beyond atrial fibrillation therapy by addressing much more challenging arrhythmias in the ventricle and common procedures like supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) that require minimal sedation.

Dr. Steven Mickelsen started Field Medical, Inc. in 2022 after stepping down from his executive leadership position at Acutus Medical. He is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist with part time practice at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla CA. Earlier in his career, Dr. Mickelsen founded FARAPULSE, Inc. which was later acquired by Boston Scientific. He is a prominent figure in the medical device industry and speaks often about the revolution occurring withing arrhythmia therapy and pulsed field ablation.

