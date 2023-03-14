U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cars for Families

The Honda Odyssey wins Best Minivan for Families for a record-setting 13th consecutive year.

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2023 Best Cars for Families . U.S. News evaluated 92 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

Kia won the most awards this year with three, followed by Toyota and Hyundai with two each. The 2023 Honda Odyssey won Best Minivan for Families for the 13th consecutive year, the longest streak in the awards' history.

Among Kia's wins, the 2023 Kia Telluride captured Best 3-Row SUV for Families for the fourth time in a row, while the 2023 Kia K5 had its first win for Best Midsize Sedan for Families. The 2023 Kia EV6 earned the inaugural award for Best Electric Vehicle for Families.

Toyota's hybrid vehicles fared well, with the 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid earning the Best Hybrid Car for Families – its first win. The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid won Best Hybrid SUV for Families for the 10th time.

Hyundai earned recognition for two of its SUVs: the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe brought home its first Best 2-Row SUV for Families award, while the 2023 Hyundai Tucson was awarded the Best Compact SUV for Families for the second time.

In addition, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban won Best Large SUV for Families for the third year in a row and the fifth time overall.

Within each class, the award winner has the best combination of interior space, family-friendly features and overall quality. U.S. News uses an overall rating to determine quality, incorporating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. Along with conventional factors like passenger and cargo room, U.S. News also considered tech features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, auto emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and hands-free cargo doors.

"Our 2023 Best Cars for Families offer the features, safety and space that will appeal to new parents, as well as parents with teen drivers or households that include grandparents," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The winners cover nine different vehicle classes, ranging from fuel-efficient hybrids and EVs to large SUVs that provide exceptional passenger and cargo space. What's more, every winner includes a strong list of family-focused features."

The 2023 Best Cars for Families:

Best 2-Row SUV for Families: 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Best Hybrid Car for Families: 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Best Minivan for Families: 2023 Honda Odyssey

Best Midsize Car for Families: 2023 Kia K5

Best Large SUV for Families: 2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Best Electric Vehicle for Families: 2023 Kia EV6

Best Hybrid SUV for Families: 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Best Compact SUV for Families: 2023 Hyundai Tucson

Best 3-Row SUV for Families: 2023 Kia Telluride

For the full set of winners and finalists, visit the Best Cars for Families .

The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the nine automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale near you . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 81 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

