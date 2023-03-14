Trader Joe's Faces Class Action Investigation for Allegedly Selling Dark Chocolate Bars with High Levels of Lead and Cadmium

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar Purchasers Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of Trader Joe's for allegedly selling two chocolate bars––the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao bar and the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao bar––that contain levels of two heavy metals that exceed California's maximum allowable dose.

According to a December 2022 Consumer Reports investigation, testing revealed that one ounce of the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao bar contained 192% of the maximum allowable amount of lead. Consumer Reports also found that one ounce of the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao bar contained 127% of the maximum allowable amount of lead and 229% of the maximum allowable amount of cadmium. According to Consumer Reports, regular and long-term exposure to even trace amounts of heavy metals can lead to significant health issues such as cancer, developmental problems, nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage, and reproductive issues.

In light of these concerns, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether Trader Joe's failure to warn consumers about the high levels of lead and cadmium in these chocolate bars is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws.

If you have purchased the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao bar or the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao bar, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/traderjoes.

