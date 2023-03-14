Sage Leverages Pluralsight Skills to Upskill 1,300+ Engineers in Cybersecurity

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, is leveraging Pluralsight Skills to develop a cybersecurity skills development program, helping to build expertise within its engineering teams globally.

Headquartered in the North East of England, Sage digitizes business processes for millions of customers around the globe, helping them transform their operations and increase the efficiency of their teams. As Sage continues to scale its software and expand its cloud offerings, the company knows that a strong emphasis on data security is crucial for maintaining customer trust.

Cybersecurity continues to be a critical imperative for organizations around the globe, contributing to the growing need for cybersecurity skill development to fill skills gaps. In fact, Pluralsight's 2022 State of Upskilling shows that 43% of respondents ranked cybersecurity as their top skill concern. To stay ahead of this trend, Sage has invested in cybersecurity learning and upskilling for its engineering teams to ensure they have the right skills and confidence to tackle the security challenges modern businesses face. More than 1,300 engineering team members, across a variety of roles, have expanded their skill sets with upskilling—not only in security but across a spectrum of technologies, including artificial intelligence.

"We want everybody at Sage to understand that the culture here is one where all of our colleagues are empowered and confident when it comes to security, no matter their role." Madeline Howard, People-centered Security Lead at Sage. "Pluralsight really understands our aim as a business, our ambitions, and what we want to get out of the Pluralsight platform. Knowing you've got somebody that can help you deliver the most effective program you can is 100% a partnership."

Pluralsight provides Sage with customized learning paths that are aligned to the company's cybersecurity values. With access to on-demand video courses and hands-on learning experiences, engineering teams have the necessary tools to develop their skills, specific to their technology stacks. The team also has access to custom environments to practice and experiment with cloud services using real accounts on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. They can also take skill assessments, Pluralsight's Skill IQ, to benchmark their progress in cybersecurity technology and identify learning opportunities.

"Sage understands that building a strong cybersecurity learning program is essential to guard against today's ever-changing threat landscape," said Gary Eimerman, Chief Product Officer at Pluralsight. "With Pluralsight, Sage has built on its fundamental knowledge of cybersecurity across its organization while enabling those in security roles to deepen their understanding and ensure they are up to date on the latest cybersecurity skills. We are proud to work with Sage to expand the technology and cybersecurity skills their organization needs."

