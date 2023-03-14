Innovaccer to Showcase Breakthrough Solutions to Advance Value-Based Care at HIMSS23

Company to unveil six new products, solution upgrades, and enhancements at HIMSS23 that will help providers accelerate success with value-based, patient-centered, equitable care
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next wave of population health management innovation arrives at HIMSS23 when Innovaccer takes center stage at booth #2216. The company will reveal no less than six groundbreaking new products and solutions, all hyper-focused on helping providers accelerate their success with value-based care or otherwise improve KPIs associated with VBC—such as enhancing care quality and outcomes, strengthening financial and operational performance, and transforming the consumer experience.
"Providers are in an existential race to keep pace with and even pull ahead in the industry's transition to value, while also strengthening their operating and financial fundamentals in an unforgiving macroeconomic environment," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "The past few years have been incredibly hard on providers. They need game-changing innovation that helps them excel at managing risk, restoring patient volume, and reducing costs to get operating margins out of the basement. At Innovaccer, every new offering we'll be showing at HIMSS, as well as over 20 additional new offerings we will introduce this year, is a reflection of those requirements. The time has come to double down on value."
Powered by Innovaccer's 2023 Best in KLAS healthcare data platform, these pioneering innovations include the industry's first self-serve conversational AI assistant that lets any healthcare professional instantly unlock clinical, financial, and operational insights from their data, simply by text chatting with the AI. Innovaccer will also unwrap other advancements that use AI, ML, and NLP to improve coding accuracy at the point of care; identify and address social needs of the population; predict and prevent unnecessary readmissions; optimize provider networks; boost patient acquisition and retention with VBCRM (value-based CRM), and more.
"Doubling down on value amounts to four things," said David Nace, MD, chief medical officer at Innovaccer. "Helping providers maximize their success with population health management and value-based care. Helping the provider groups that want to become payviders or even payers. Helping health systems become patient-experience-centric, with an eye towards generating value as well as marketing success. And helping specialist groups ensure they can pick up episodic or disease-specific value-based contracts well. This is the future of healthcare, and we're committed to helping our customers and partners accomplish it in 2023 and beyond."
In addition to experiencing Innovaccer's breakthroughs first hand, HIMSS23 attendees can engage with Innovaccer's experts, partners, and legion of superhero customers at booth #2216. Further, several of Innovaccer's customers are leading educational sessions that HIMSS23 attendees can't afford to miss, including:
- Utilizing Transitional Care Management Protocols to Reduce 30-Day Readmissions, featuring Brandon Burket, MHA, vice president, value-based care and population health; and Claire Goodwin, MHA, assistant vice president, value-based care and population health at Orlando Health. Set a reminder to attend this intriguing presentation on Thursday, April 20, 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 4, room S402.
- Accelerating Value-Based Care Transformation With a Unified Data Model, featuring Jen Brooks, vice president, population health, value-based care, and administrative services organization at Banner Health; and Brian Silverstein, MD, chief population health officer at Innovaccer. Make plans to attend this compelling session on Tuesday, April 18, at 10:30-11:30 a.m. CT, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 5, room S501.
Throughout 2022 and into 2023, Innovaccer led the industry by helping its customers and partners unleash the power of data with the Innovaccer platform, the data platform of choice for healthcare providers who want to accelerate their success with population health. The company:
- Announced that MSSP ACOs on the Innovaccer platform generated significantly higher shared savings growth, earnings, and quality scores compared to their peers, according to the 2021 Performance Year Financial and Quality Results data just released by the CMS.
- Added to date more than 65 logos to its legion of superhero customers across the spectrum of healthcare, including UpStream Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, Evergreen Nephrology, Prisma Health, Franciscan Health, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Public Health Department (ACHCSA PHD), Adventist HealthCare, St. Peter's Health, and Curana Health in 2022, among others not publicly announced.
- Achieved the Best in KLAS for Data & Analytics Platforms for the second year running; named the #1 platform for population health management by Black Book for the second time; scored 96.1* out of 100 in the 2023 Best in KLAS report in the CRM category; recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for healthcare providers and payers, and in two Gartner® Digital Health Platform reports; recognized by KLAS as one of the organizations best able to assist with future VBC needs; ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™; won "Best in Class for New EHR Innovation" at the 4th Annual UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards; ranked the #1 vendor for Virtual Care Management Solutions Enabling Omnichannel Care by Chilmark Research; and named as a Top 50 Company in Remote Patient Monitoring in AVIA Connect's annual report.
- Commissioned national healthcare industry studies with leading research organizations on behalf of our customers, including "The State and Science of Digital Maturity at US Healthcare Providers" with Frost & Sullivan, "The State and Science of Value-Based Care" with Morning Consult, and "Healthcare's Data Readiness Crisis: Triage vs. Transformation" with Morning Consult.
- Deployed solutions across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping customers unify health records for more than 54 million people to transform care delivery and improve collaboration.
- Developed transformative solutions with our ISV (independent software vendor) partners, including Mental Health Services with Wysa, Payment Integrity with Coverself, Post Acute Care with Post Acute Analytics, Smart Patient Engagement with Lana Health, Operating Room Performance in partnership with DocSpera, and more.
- Earned status as a Certified Data Partner for NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation Program.
- Entered into the UK, UAE, and US public sector markets to drive value across the care continuum, accelerate healthcare innovation and transformation, and facilitate more equitable and coordinated care around the globe.
- Expanded its leadership team with the addition of TG Ganeshan as Chief Financial Officer; Inder Sidhu as Chief Customer Officer; Satyajit Menon as Chief of Staff; Gary Druckenmiller Jr. as General Manager of Enterprise VBCRM; Amy Dirks Stevens as General Manager, Provider Performance and Value-Driven Transformation; and John Bastin as General Manager, Government Segment; and Scott Howell, M.D., as the newest member of Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Board.
- Generated more than $1 billion in cumulative cost savings for customers across value-based and commercial lines of business since entering the market in 2016, including MSSP ACOs, Next Generation ACOs, Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) ACOs, commercial ACOs, and pure Medicare contracts.
- Helped payers, providers, and life sciences customers accelerate their success and digital transformation, including helping CHESS Health Solutions reduce its readmission rate by 23% and generate over $3 million in value; MercyOne PHSO realize a 7.14% reduction in readmissions and a 14.26% increase in primary provider services.
- Introduced Innovaccer University's certification program, certifying 31 customer sites to date, with 601 certifications issued to customers, confirming them as certified experts on the Innovaccer platform.
- Joined the CARIN Alliance, a multisector collaborative working to rapidly advance the consumer-directed exchange of health information to improve the interoperability of healthcare data.
- Shipped an array of new solutions for providers, payers, and life sciences companies, including the Innovaccer Experience Center, the first solution to transform the contact center into an integrated, data-driven, consumer experience center; Consumer Journey to help providers build one-to-one patient experiences, Health Equity to address the impact of social determinants on patient health; Referral Management to automate referral processes across the network; Data Integration and Normalization to enable a fast and cost-effective way to clean and integrate healthcare data, Bidirectional EHR Interoperability for two major EHRs (with more coming!) to ensure real-time information exchange between EHRs and other systems; ACO REACH Solution Kit to help accountable care organizations succeed in CMS's new ACO REACH model; ACO Compare 4.0 to help providers track performance, trends, and identify opportunities to improve savings, care quality, and utilization; and the Digital Maturity Assessment Tool for Providers, a healthcare-specific automated assessment to assess provider's digital maturity and identify areas of improvement.
Visit HIMSS23 booth #2216 and see how Innovaccer's industry-leading healthcare data platform can help you accelerate your transformation across an expansive array of use cases, including value-based care, digital health, value-based customer relationship management, clinical data integration, and more. For more information, visit HIMSS23 booth #2216 or visit innovaccer.com.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Innovaccer