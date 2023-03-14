HawkEye 360's Sixth Satellite Cluster Begins Operation

With up to 24 collections per day, HawkEye 360 offers the most timely and actionable RF data available on the market

HERNDON, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today its Cluster 6 satellites have begun operation. The rapidly growing constellation can collect up to 24 times per day over a region of interest, as often as once every hour. The enhanced payloads and an additional ground station optimizes the speed for delivering increased quantity and quality of data to customers around the world.

"The continued expansion of our RF-sensing satellite constellation and the addition of our sixth ground station positions HawkEye 360 to serve the increasing demand for global RF-based Intelligence," said HawkEye 360 Chief Operating Officer, Rob Rainhart. "This latest cluster boosts revisit rates over the mid-latitude regions, enhancing the diversity of our data sets and allowing us to uncover a new dimension of global knowledge into human activities and behavior."

The commissioning of these three satellites expands HawkEye 360's constellation to 18 satellites with enhanced data collection in the 15 -18 GHz frequency range. Cluster 6 is our first cluster to enter an inclined orbit, allowing HawkEye 360 to collect more data in high-demand mid-latitude regions.

The company has activated a new ground station in Maui, Hawaii, composed of three antennas with dedicated access to HawkEye 360's satellites. With six strategically placed ground stations HawkEye 360 can provide more timely delivery of tactically relevant data to our customers.

"Cluster 6 was placed in an inclined orbit to address the growing demand for RF Intelligence in the mid-latitude regions of the earth. As political and military tensions increase in these regions, the need for tactically relevant data is even more critical to detect, assess, and respond to threats," said HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer, Alex Fox. "With our new collection modes and frequency coverage, we are expanding our products and services to address the rapidly evolving RF Intelligence needs of our clients."

HawkEye 360 will continue expanding the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF Intelligence, aiming for a total of 60 satellites (20 clusters of three satellites). HawkEye 360 anticipates the launch of 3 additional clusters in 2023, with its seventh cluster of satellites slated to launch in April.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

