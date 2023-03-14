Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Enhance Interoperability at ViVE 2023 Booth #1020, March 26-29th

Solutions decrease clinical workloads and enable actionable insights for improved care

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world's largest provider of digital cloud fax technology, will be exhibiting their suite of interoperability solutions at the ViVE 2023 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, March 26-29th.

During the four-day event, Consensus' executives and team members will demonstrate their innovative solutions at the ViVE Central booth #1020. The company's interoperability experts will also be demonstrating Natural language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions at the InterOpNOW! kiosk 2102-1, where attendees can learn how Consensus' solutions address the industry's growing need for technology that alleviates the burden of repetitive administrative processes, helping to reduce staff frustration and improve document workflow throughout the continuum of care.

Bevey Miner, Consensus' EVP of healthcare strategy and policy, will join a panel of health IT experts for a discussion titled, "Achieving Interoperability: Is Adoption Our Last Hurdle?" on March 28th at 11:00 a.m. CT on the CHIME DHI Stage. Moderated by Jim Tate of The Tate Chronicles, Miner will be joined by Michael Parisi, vice president of adoption at HITRUST and Scott Stuewe, Direct Trust's president and CEO. During the hour-long talk, panelists will discuss how close the industry is to interoperability with the advent of clinical workflow enhancements, while adhering to TEFCA's framework for secure data exchange. Panelists will also offer predictions on how to overcome the final obstacles to achieving true interoperability.

Scott Turicchi, Consensus' CEO, stated, "Events like ViVE provide a great platform for learning and sharing insight, which is critical as our industry works together to help caregivers gain secure access to vital patient data, when and where it's needed. Experts from HITRUST and DirectTrust offer attendees an educational experience from fresh perspectives, bringing us closer to solving healthcare's toughest challenges.

To directly address many of these challenges, Consensus Cloud Solutions recently announced the availability of Consensus' Conductor, which is a powerful integration platform that supports the latest standards for connectivity, while addressing a wide range of interoperability challenges from the simple to the extremely complex. More information about Conductor will be available at Consensus' booth #1020 during the event.

According to John Nebergall, Consensus' COO, "ViVE is an invaluable digital health event for our industry as it provides a platform for sharing innovative ideas centered on healthcare IT and business transformation. We're looking forward to joining our HITRUST and DirectTrust colleagues for an important panel discussion as we further our mission of helping providers improve patient care."

The Consensus' suite of solutions offers advanced technology that improves operational outcomes; streamlines workflows; empowers care teams, decreases clinical workloads and enables actionable insights that lead to better care.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

