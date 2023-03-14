Bound Tree Medical® Celebrates 45-Year Anniversary

A Partner to EMS for Nearly a Half a Century

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, a leading national distributor of emergency medical products in the emergency medical services (EMS) market, is celebrating 45 years as a national distributor of prehospital emergency medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceuticals to America's first responders.

Bound Tree's customers include public and private EMS providers, including first responders, EMTs and paramedics, as well as public and private fire rescue agencies, law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Bound Tree offers a full line of emergency medical supplies, equipment and pharmaceuticals from some of the industry's leading healthcare manufacturers. Over 30,000 life-saving products are available, from everyday disposable items to extensive capital equipment, and across all clinical categories. In addition, Bound Tree offers Curaplex®, its private-label line of products and pre-assembled kits, designed to provide cost-effective solutions that enable providers to deliver quality treatment and improve patient outcomes. Curaplex pre-assembled kits have the essential products needed for the most frequent EMS runs, and provide convenient, grab-and-go solutions for infection control, airway and breathing, patient monitoring and diagnostics, patient handling, immobilization, IV/drug delivery, first aid, trauma and wound care.

No matter what a first responder needs, items can be ordered quickly via the company's innovative website boundtree.com, or by working with a dedicated, clinically trained Bound Tree Account Manager for personalized service. Bound Tree offers superior service from the company's knowledgeable Customer Care team, and products are shipped from Bound Tree's strategically located, nationwide distribution centers, enabling quick and efficient delivery of orders to customers.

"We are honored to have such great customers, associates and vendor partners, and we're looking forward to the next 45 years of working together and providing service," said Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness. "Since the start, Bound Tree has been our customers' partner in EMS, working side by side and shoulder-to-shoulder, to help save precious minutes and to save lives. No matter what situation, we do the work to understand what every customer truly needs, then provide them with a custom solution made up of the right products, services and support to best meet their needs, so they can get back to helping the injured and sick in our communities," he continued.

Bound Tree also advocates on behalf of first responders and the EMS industry, to help create a strong EMS community nationwide. Bound Tree identifies issues and policy changes to help prioritize and equip EMS agencies better, then actively promotes these issues on behalf of EMS agencies to Congress, FEMA, HHS and congressional offices throughout the country, to help get more PPE supplies and funding distributed to the EMS market.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is made up of five major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. Bound Tree Medical, part of the Sarnova family of companies, is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information on Sarnova's family of companies, visit www.sarnova.com.

