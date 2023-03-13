The global conference of "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" was Held while WeTrade Group released the new energy industry layout for the first time

BEIJING, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that the global conference of "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" was held in Xiamen, China.

There are hundreds of industry elites, authoritative experts, financial institutions and well-known media institutions from the industry attending the conference, which focuses on working on the "double carbon" goal, in-depth analysis of the industry's development status, actively exploring the development path of the new energy industry, solving development problems, and witnessed the signing and launching ceremony of the "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" project.

The "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" project is jointly built by WeTrade Group, FHT Future Technology Ltd, Daren Group, Fujian Qichao New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Jinhua Lvchi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

At the conference, Mr Zheng Dai, the founder of WeTrade Group, released the business strategy map of WeTrade Group's continuous expansion and the planning layout in the new energy industry for the first time. Mr Zheng Dai commented: "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" is more than just a project. It is an integrated new energy product. At present, five companies, including technical service enterprises and new energy production enterprises, have been connected on this product. In the future, WeTrade Group will use "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" to integrate more high-quality enterprise resources, dig deep into the new energy industry track dividend, and further consolidate the business development of WeTrade Group. "

As the focus of the global new energy industry further shifts to China in 2023, the National Energy Administration will coordinate on energy security and green and low-carbon transformation, build a new energy system, vigorously promote major renewable energy projects, and promote the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic base projects and offshore wind power bases.

The "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" project was launched benefiting from such favorable policies and high-quality ecological development environment.

The "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" project is committed to helping Central Asian countries solve the energy gap and improve the energy utilization rate through resource integration, using advanced technologies and products in the era of self-energy.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

