NASA, Canadian Space Agency to Assign Artemis II Moon Astronauts

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) will announce during an event at 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT) on Monday, April 3, from NASA Johnson Space Center's Ellington Field in Houston, the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon. Traveling aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft during Artemis II, the mission is the first crewed flight test on the agency's path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Media are invited to attend the event and speak with the astronauts about their assignments. Other experts working on Artemis missions also will be available. Additional opportunities to interview crew remotely will be available on Tuesday, April 4.

International media wishing to attend must contact NASA no later than 5 p.m. CDT Friday, March 17. U.S. media must contact NASA no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 27. Media can RSVP to the Johnson newsroom by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission aboard NASA's foundational human deep space capabilities: the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems needed to launch them. The approximately 10-day mission will test and stress the Orion spacecraft's life-support systems to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space in ways only humans can do.

The crew will include three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut, demonstrating the agency's commitment to international partnerships through the Artemis program. Artemis II builds on the successful Artemis I flight test, which launched an uncrewed Orion, atop the SLS rocket, on a 1.4 million-mile journey beyond the Moon to test systems before astronauts fly aboard the systems on a mission to the Moon.

Learn more about Artemis at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis/

