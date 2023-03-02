Trevolution Group Appoints Peter Vazan to Executive Vice President of Industry Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevolution, which operates International Travel Network (ITN), Asaptickets, Skyluxtravel, Aviajet, and other travel brands of Dyninno Group, announces the appointment of Peter Vazan to the position of Executive Vice President of Industry Relations. Previously, he was the CEO of the International Travel Network (part of the Trevolution Group); he will continue to hold his previous position and will take over the additional role of the EVP of Industry Relations.

Trevolution Group appoints Peter Vazan Vice President of IR (PRNewsfoto/Trevolution Group) (PRNewswire)

Last year, Trevolution Group (previously - Dyninno Travel) initiated rebranding which included restructuring and consolidation of all travel businesses of the company. Following the internal changes, Peter Vazan has been appointed as EVP of Industry Relations to drive the development and growth potential of relations with the airlines and third-party suppliers of air content for all the brands within the Trevolution Group.

He will lead business development, oversee market research, and the pricing strategy of all the travel businesses within the umbrella brand Trevolution Group. He will also lead an Industry Relations Team, consisting of professionals located in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Today Trevolution is the fifth largest air-ticketing consolidator in the USA. Last year, the company received an IATA license in the Philippines and Colombia and started customer acquisition locally.

"Peter is a true travel visionary, he has been the driving force behind the success of our travel core for 18 years for Dyninno", said Alex Weinstein, Founder of Dyninno Group of Companies. "The results speak for themselves - last year our gross bookings reached a record amount of $936 million. Thanks to his efforts, Trevolution is well-positioned to focus on getting the best conditions from 60+ airlines to provide customers with the best deals. We are pleased to recognize his leadership role now as EVP of Industry Relations."

Peter Vazan joined the organization in 2005. In 2008, he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of International Travel Network company (ITN) and has held various executive roles at the group of companies ever since.

Trevolution Group incorporates the travel businesses of the Dyninno Group of companies, which provides products and services in the finance, travel, and entertainment sectors. Trevolution Group has established itself as the market leader in the travel business, specializing in the visiting friends and relatives' segment. Over 70,000 airline tickets and vacation packages are sold by the companies under the Trevolution Group brand monthly, which makes it the fifth-largest travel consolidator in the US.

Trevolution Group: https://trevolution.group/en/

Dyninno Group: https://dyninno.com/en/

For further details, please contact pr@dyninno.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014445/Peter_Vazan.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trevolution Group