THE THUNDERMANS ARE BACK IN ACTION!

NICKELODEON STUDIOS GREENLIGHTS THE THUNDERMANS RETURN, ALL-NEW FEATURE-LENGTH MOVIE BASED ON THE ORIGINAL HIT SHOW

Original Series Cast Members Return, with Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman and Rosa Blasi

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon Studios today announced the greenlight of The Thundermans Return, an all-new feature-length movie based on the hit live-action superhero comedy, The Thundermans. The movie will follow the superpowered family as they begin a new era of superhero crimefighting. Production on The Thundermans Return will begin in Los Angeles this April, with premiere details to be announced at a later date.

Said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, "It's been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast. This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show's original run on Nick and also for today's generation discovering it on streaming."

In the movie, twins Phoebe and Max are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie will feature the return of show favorites, new villains and familiar locations.

The Thundermans Return stars original series cast members Kira Kosarin as "Phoebe," Jack Griffo as "Max," Addison Riecke as "Nora," Diego Velazquez as "Billy," Maya Le Clark as "Chloe," Chris Tallman as "Hank" and Rosa Blasi as "Barb."

The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018, ranking as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jed Spingarn, the scripted half-hour series follows superhero twins with opposite personalities, Phoebe and Max Thunderman, as they navigate their way through school, friends and a family of extraordinary superheroes, all while keeping their true identities a secret. The show has recently seen a resurgence following its 4Q21 launch on streaming, where it quickly became the top title across all SVOD for the quarter among Kids 6-11; and it continued to rank among the top titles with Kids 6-11 through 2022.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven's Home, The Conners). Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the movie. Dan Cross & David Hoge also serve as executive producers. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

