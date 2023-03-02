SinglePoint Partners with Investing Platform Public to Launch Renewable Energy Content Series

SinglePoint is teaming up with Public to demystify the burgeoning clean energy and energy storage sector and plans on providing retail investors with direct access to SinglePoint leadership

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint (SING), a leading renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle provider, today announced a partnership with Public , an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets—all in one place. The partnership will provide in-platform, comprehensive, clean energy programming to millions of retail investors.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new branded content series will offer contextual information about renewable energy, including information on alternative energy sources, the clean energy supply chain, and policy impact.

Clean energy continues to be a high-interest category for retail investors, and it was among the most-cited areas of interest for retail investors, according to a recent survey 1. Moreover, 62 percent of retail investors say that context around how industries operate and clearer communications from IR teams would help them make more informed decisions. Forty-five percent say they prefer to engage with this content in new formats, such as audio shows or industry briefs.2

In addition to providing clean energy programming, SinglePoint leadership will leverage Public's platform to ensure that its investor relations content and business updates reach retail investors through executive Q&As and shareholder news briefs. More than half of retail investors say that transparent leadership is "very important" when it comes to investment decisions, and 89 percent of investors surveyed said that executive accessibility is an important factor.3

"We are continuing to prepare for a successful uplisting to a national exchange, we're excited to continue building on retail investor momentum via regular transparent updates to our 34,000 shareholders," said Wil Ralston, CEO at SinglePoint, Inc. "We're eager to work with Public as they are providing a truly innovative platform focused on the needs of the modern retail investor."

The Public platform includes embedded content and information so that people can improve their skills and knowledge in the same place they invest.

"Retail investors are eager to engage with companies they are interested in, in the places they expect it, and with context that helps them become better-informed investors," said Katie Perry, GM of IR Innovation at Public. "Innovative companies and leadership teams are realizing the importance of meeting retail investors where they are and providing access to all types of shareholders."

Sources:

1 | Public Retail Investor Survey (Sept. 2022)

2 | Public Retail Sentiment Survey (Feb. 2023)

3 | Public Retail Investor Survey (Sept. 2022)

About Public

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn't sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com .

*Open To The Public Investing is a member of FINRA and SIPC. This content is not investment advice. Investing involves risk of loss.

Contact: press@public.com

About SinglePoint:

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.bpasolutions.com .

For more information on SinglePoint, go to www.singlepoint.com , or call us at 212.389.9782 ext. 107.

