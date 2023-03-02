Colorcon, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Controlled Atmosphere Packaging Specialist Airnov Healthcare Packaging

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, Inc., a global leader in pharmaceutical film coatings and specialty excipients, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Airnov Healthcare Packaging, Inc. from Arsenal Capital Partners.

Airnov provides critical healthcare industries with high-quality, controlled atmosphere packaging, to protect their products from moisture and oxygen; this includes customizable, high-quality drop-in products (canisters and packets), integrated desiccant systems and specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials. The business has manufacturing facilities in the USA, France, China and India and employs around 700 people. This aligns well with Colorcon's portfolio and its purpose to improve health and wellness through convenience, compliance and safety.

"Airnov's capabilities are a strong complement to Colorcon's existing portfolio" said Simon Tasker, CEO of Colorcon. "Our partnership expands our platform of stability and moisture management solutions from core to coatings to in-package offerings."

Matthias Brommer, President and Managing Director, Airnov says "We are excited about the opportunity to further accelerate the growth of Airnov by leveraging Colorcon's global supply and service infrastructure."

Simon Tasker adds "This acquisition reflects Colorcon's goal to invest in innovative solutions that help developers of health and wellness products increase speed to market, improve quality and enhance their competitiveness."

Colorcon is a world leader in the development, supply and technical support of specialty ingredients, formulated film coating systems, modified release technologies, and functional excipients for the pharmaceutical, nutritional and animal healthcare industries. Our best-in-class products and technologies are complemented by our extensive application data and value-added services to support all phases of solid oral dose design, development and manufacture. Our focus on market issues and technology has earned Colorcon an international reputation as an innovative design and development partner. That reputation is based on superior product quality, unparalleled technical support, extensive regulatory assistance and reliable supply from multiple locations. Colorcon has 11 manufacturing facilities, 25 technical service laboratories globally and more than 1400 employees exclusively dedicated to its customer base.

For more information, visit www.colorcon.com

For more information, visit www.airnov-healthcare.com

