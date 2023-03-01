STV Announces 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Unveils Bold New Brand

Plan Emphasizes Commitment to Solving Local Challenges and Growing Future Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STV, a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced its new three-year strategic plan and unveiled a new brand. The plan outlines three key priorities for the next three years: growing the business to diversify its market share, reimagining day-to-day operations to enhance efficiency and investing in a world-class employee experience to attract, retain and grow talent. The rebrand embodies the company's bold new direction with updated purpose and values.

New STV Logo | Credit: STV (PRNewswire)

"STV exists to make communities better. We do that by providing innovative solutions to our clients that help connect people and places, and connect the present to the future," said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and CEO of STV. "Our strategic plan emphasizes performance with purpose. We are proud to unveil a strategy that articulates that vision and outlines the path to achieve it."

Performance with Purpose

STV's new strategic plan is the culmination of extensive market research, client feedback and employee survey initiatives launched by Kelly. The plan focuses on three key priorities for the next three years:

Grow the Business : STV will expand its industry markets, services and geographic footprint to meet the needs of current and future clients. Current high-growth markets include highway, bridge, aviation, water, rail, education, healthcare and justice sectors. The company aims to expand its services by leveraging its locally focused operating model coupled with its national technical experts in the firm's newly launched Centers of Excellence to better support clients.

Reimagine Operations : As part of the new plan, STV is reimagining all operations to transform its client experience, deepen its capabilities and streamline operations. The company will also renew and expand its focus on corporate citizenship.

Invest in People: STV will enhance its world-class employee experience by connecting with top talent, mentoring the next generation of industry leaders and creating formative career experiences. To develop its employees and cement its position as the employer-of-choice, the plan includes new programs to broaden the pathways for employees to advance in their careers, while providing challenging and unique professional development opportunities.

These priorities anchor STV's strategic plan, positioning the company to meet generational changes in the workforce and workplace; address increased competition and consolidation across the industry; support the significant growth in infrastructure investment across the public and private sector; and expand the company's footprint.

Reimagining the Brand: Making Communities Better with Integrity, Partnership and Optimism

STV's strategic plan and new brand was a collaborative 12-month effort involving more than 1,600 employees, 55 individual employee focus groups, extensive engagement with STV leadership and more than 40 client interviews, all of whom provided perspectives to help shape STV's brand and vision for the future.

Elements of STV's brand evolution include:

New Purpose Statement : STV makes communities better through innovative solutions that connect people, places and the present to the future.

New Logo : As stewards of the communities STV serves, the logo reflects how the company connects people and place. Integrity – We do what's right. Partnership – We partner to deliver for our clients and communities. Optimism – We see opportunity to do good in every situation.



Relocating its Flagship Office

STV also announced today that in 2024, it is moving its flagship New York City office to one of the nation's most iconic landmarks: the Empire State Building. The new offices provide a bright modern workspace and creates an environment where STV employees can do their best work.

About STV

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. For more information, visit stvinc.com.

