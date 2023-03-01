Double the Fried Chicken. Double the Cheese. Double the Bacon. Double the Chaos: KFC's Double Down Returns March 6 for Only Four Weeks

Double the Fried Chicken. Double the Cheese. Double the Bacon. Double the Chaos: KFC's Double Down Returns March 6 for Only Four Weeks

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, the iconic KFC® Double Down is back – and for those unsure about leaving behind the buns, KFC is also introducing a new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich. The KFC Double Down drops at KFC restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 6 for only four weeks!*

KFC is also introducing a new, premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – a double-breaded, Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel’s real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun, at participating restaurants for a limited time. (PRNewswire)

The iconic bun-less sandwich features two of KFC's Extra Crispy, 100 percent white meat filets, two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce. KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010, selling more than 10 million sandwiches in the first month and due to much hype and fanfare, the brand brought it back in April of 2014.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

For those who aren't so sure about embracing the "no bun" life, KFC is also introducing a new, premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – a double-breaded, Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel's real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun. The new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich will also be available at KFC starting March 6 for a limited time only.

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," said Chavez.

For years, the fried chicken chain has been listening to fans clamoring for the return of the Double Down, making their voices heard via passionate petitions and across social media, and KFC is answering the call.

On Sunday, March 5, KFC will host a Double Down Drop, allowing select fans early access to get a first taste one day before the rest of the country.** Signups via www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com will open on March 2. Double Down enthusiasts will need to act fast, because the pre-order is only available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 2,014 consumers – a nod to when the Double Down was last offered on KFC U.S. menus.

In addition to the Double Down Drop, KFC is also rewarding a select group of eager Double Down superfans with custom merch to don while they're enjoying that long-awaited Double Down.

Enjoy the Double Down on its own, or as a combo meal with an order of Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink. Guests can order the Double Down in restaurants and online using Quick Pick-Up***, through the KFC app or KFC.com. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in the dedicated parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and fresh Double Down waiting for them on KFC's Quick Pick-Up shelf.

The advertising creative celebrating the return of the Double Down features an unforgettable spin on musical trio Major Lazer's hit song "Bubble Butt," bringing items to life unexpectedly and resulting in an extra, over-the-top experience like the Double Down Sandwich itself.

*For a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. Prices may vary.

**Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, who are 18 years of age or older. Begins 9:00am ET on March 2, 2023; ends 11:59pm ET on March 4, 2023 or when 2,014 participants are confirmed. Void where prohibited. For Terms and Conditions, visit www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com.

*** Online ordering available at participating locations only. Lobby hours vary.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 27,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide March 6, for only four weeks! (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken