Denny's Raises Over $1.2 Million to Fight Childhood Hunger in 12th Annual No Kid Hungry Fundraiser

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's announced today that it raised more than $1.2 million through its 12th annual fundraiser in partnership with No Kid Hungry . The campaign ran from October 26, 2022, to January 4, 2023, and donations collected will be used to help end childhood hunger at a time when currently one in eight children in the United States faces hunger.

During the campaign, guests had the opportunity to "round up" their checks to the nearest dollar, donate an amount of their choice at the register or donate through Dennys.com. In doing so, guests receive an official Denny's and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup. In total, the funds raised by Denny's and its franchisees can help provide up to 12 million meals for children in need*.

"As a company that loves to feed people, we can't imagine not doing our part to help hungry kids in America," said Denny's President John Dillon. "We know that when children get the nutrition they need, they will grow and flourish. I want to thank all our Denny's team members, restaurants, franchisees, and guests for their ongoing passion and commitment over the years to helping end childhood hunger in America. We are truly making a difference."

Since 2011, Denny's has raised over $12.6 million, which can help provide up to 126 million meals for kids in need. The No Kid Hungry campaign continues to be a collaborative effort that is directly changing the lives of so many across the country.

"There is no excuse for children to go hungry in our country but 1 in 8 kids in the U.S continue to live with hunger. Denny's has once again gone above and beyond for No Kid Hungry raising over $1.2 million for kids living with hunger in the US. Denny's continues to raise critical funds and awareness for a problem we know how to solve" says Diana Hovey, SVP Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength. "Since our partnership began in 2011, Denny's has helped raised over $12 million to help end childhood hunger. We are so grateful for this partnership and everyone at Team Denny's for helping us make No Kid Hungry a reality."

Denny's is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and that mission extends beyond its annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast, feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and has served more than 98,000 meals since its launch in 2017. Most recently, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Cape Coral and Orlando, Florida to provide free, hot meals for those affected by Hurricane Ian that hit the west coast in October.

In addition, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny's has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant that was founded nearly 70 years ago for one purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,613 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 153 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

